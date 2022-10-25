Minnie Dlamini dons her actress hat once again

Lethabo Malatsi

South African media personality Minenhle “Minnie” Dlamini in celebration of Diwali teased an upcoming film with a picture of her on-screen character.

Despite a couple of Twitter trolls over her recent bikini pictures, Minnie gave fans a glimpse of the new film she stars in titled The Honeymoon with co-stars, South African comedian Tumi Morake and Kajal Bagwandeen-Singh.

Speaking to The Citizen, in December 2021, Minnie cited she will be donning her actress hat once again which she says will premiere soon.

“It’s going to be a fun movie, something you can watch with your girls,” she said.

The former Homeground presenter is set to play the character of Lu, who is married with two kids and stuck in a rut. The last time Minnie was on our screens as an actor was for Rockville on Mzansi Magic in 2016.

The Honeymoon depicts the story of three friends in a dilemma, with one of them getting dumped the night before her wedding. Though not much is known about the movie, the Instagram account revealed the official trailer will be released in the next three days after filming for over a year.

The release date is expected to be revealed soon.

Taking place SA (Durban) and East Africa, the actress alongside The Honeymoon crew jetted off to the island paradise of Zanzibar to film for the much anticipated movie.

‘Going back to your roots’

Industry peers, with the likes of Thembisa Mdoda, model Liesl Laurie congratulated Minnie on her new venture and returning to her acting roots.

“Going back to your roots. Those who know, know. Your ancestors would be proud Minnie,” wrote South African singer Nandi Madida.

“I’ve been waiting… finally!” one ecstatic fan exclaimed.

Dlamini’s sultry bikini pics

Meanwhile, Dlamini seems to always get the short end of the stick after she came under fire following her bikini pictures on her Instagram account last week.

This resulted in her being compared to her best friend and media personality Unathi Nkayi citing “she has never been beautiful”.

Though, she didn’t let that push her off course as she has plenty to celebrate.

*Additional reporting by Kaunda Selisho