Apple Music Replay: Yanos reigns supreme in SA

Citizen Reporter

Beginning today, Apple Music subscribers can learn their top songs, artists, albums, genres, and more in a redesigned Apple Replay experience.

According to Apple, 2022 was a thrilling year in music, with listeners delving into new sounds, new languages, and new genres more than ever before. Additionally, the 2022 year-end charts show just how influential Apple Music listeners were in making 2022 a year to remember, both individually and as a community.

“When we first launched Replay, the feature became an instant fan favourite on Apple Music, and we really wanted to develop the experience further and make it even more special, personal, and unique for subscribers,” said Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats.

“The music we enjoy throughout the year becomes like a soundtrack, and it’s really fun to be able to go back and relive those meaningful and memorable moments over again.”

Apple replay might just be better than Spotify wrapped pic.twitter.com/bAhSgI9n73— ????????????????????????’????‍???? (@OvOBrezzzy) November 29, 2022

The Redesigned Apple Music Replay

New in 2022 is a year-end experience complete with expanded listening insights and new functionality, including a completely personalized highlight reel. With the redesigned Apple Music Replay experience Users can discover their top songs, top albums, top artists, top genres, and more.

Superfans can even discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favourite artist or genre.

Apple Music listeners can continue checking Replay until December 31 to see if their listening patterns evolve before the start of 2023, and once the new year begins, keep listening on Apple Music to explore and share new 2023 insights each week.

All insights on Replay are optimized for sharing with family and friends, on their social channels, or on any messaging platform.

How Apple Music Replay Works

Visit replay.music.apple.com and log in with the same Apple ID used for Apple Music. Play highlights or scroll through the page for more detailed insights. A truncated version of the site is available all year or as soon as a user is eligible.

In order to be able to see your listening stats you would first need to listen to enough music to qualify.

Apple Music users can gauge their qualification with a personalized progress bar on the Replay website.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Spotify Wrapped: Do Spotify users hate female musicians?

Once a user is eligible for Replay, they can visit the official Replay website and explore listening stats, listen on the site, and share.

Replay is localized in 39 languages for all 169 countries and regions where Apple Music is available.

Top Charts Insights

Photo: iStock

Apple Music also revealed its year-end charts, spotlighting 2022’s top songs, top Shazams, top fitness songs, and most-read lyrics.

Diving into the rankings, music aficionados will notice the growing presence of non-English-language songs, the rise of once-niche genres, and a number of exciting breakthrough artists stepping into the spotlight for the first time.

The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber finished the year at No. 1 on the Top Songs of 2022 with their collaboration STAY.

Hip-Hop continued to lead the Top Songs chart, accounting for 32 of the top 100 songs of the year. Pop followed, with 23 songs on the chart, followed by R&B/Soul, with 11 songs. Latin came in fourth, with eight songs, followed by J-Pop, with six.

Things looked notably different on the Most Read Lyrics chart, led by We Don’t Talk About Bruno, the standout on the soundtrack to Disney’s Encanto. The lyrics chart is among the most global charts, with 29 of the 100 songs being in a language other than English.

Meanwhile, British DJ Joel Corry’s Head & Heart (feat. MNEK) leads the Fitness Songs chart, which ranks the top songs on Apple Fitness+ and Apple Music’s fitness playlists. Head & Heart reached the Daily Top 100 in 53 countries and regions worldwide, including 12 where it reached the top 20.

Leading the Shazam chart was Cold Heart (PNAU Remix) by Elton John and Dua Lipa, which marked Elton John’s first time topping the Shazam global chart. The track was No. 1 on 17 national charts — a record for both singers — and both hit the top spot in the UK for the first time. Rounding out the top five were Glass Animals’ Heat Waves, Harry Styles’ As It Was, Farruko’s Pepas, and Acraze’s Do It To It (feat. Cherish).

Elsewhere, Bad Bunny — Apple Music’s 2022 Artist of the Year — became the first Latin artist to have the biggest album of the year with Un Verano Sin Ti. A mere four months after its record-breaking release, Un Verano Sin Ti had already become the biggest Latin album of all time by lifetime streams.

What does SA’s Apple Music Replay show?

Top Apple Music Songs of 2022: South Africa

Busta 929 feat. Boohle – Ngixolele Kabza De Small, Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa – Asibe Happy Burna Boy – Last Last Young Stunna feat. Kabza De Small & DJ Maphorisa – Adiwele Kabza De Small, Ami Faku, DJ Maphorisa – Abalele Q-Mark, TpZee feat. Afriikan Papi – Paris K.O. feat. Young Stunna & Blxckie – SETE Nomfundo Moh feat. Sha Sha & Ami Faku – Phakade Lami Master KG, Wanitwa Mos feat. Nkosazana Daughter, Basetsana & Obeey Amor – Dali Nguwe Adele – Easy On Me

Top Apple Music Albums of 2022: South Africa

Drake – Certified Lover Boy Kabza De Small – KOA II Part 1 Burna Boy – Love, Damini Adele – 30 Kelvin Momo – Ivy League Young Stunna – Notumato Kendrick Lamar – Mr Morale & The Big Steppers Nomfundo Moh – Amagama Mas Musiq – Auti ‘eSharp Kanye West – Donda

For more data on what the rest of the content was listening to this year, check out Apple Music’s complete list of Year-End Charts.

READ NEXT: YouTube supports Africa’s creators with #YouTubeBlackVoices

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho