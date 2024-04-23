Music treat: Zamajobe to take South Africa by storm

Showgoers can look forward to an epic nostalgic night of feel-good melodies, coupled with striking notes from the powerful vocalist.

While physically in good shape, with her vocal cords in a healthy state – allowing for an optimal voice production when from Wednesday embarking on an anniversary tour, commemorating her remarkable 20 years of Ndawo Yami – award-winning Afro-soul singer Zamajobe Sithole, has conceded that her busy schedule, took a toll on her.

While acknowledging being “tired” during an interview with The Citizen after “a morning unplugged television session – TV being another beast on its own”, Zamajobe said she was ready to take South Africa by storm during her tour, marking two decades in the music industry.

The opening show of the three-city tour takes place at the Lyric Theatre in Johannesburg, before heading Durban and Cape Town, with dates and venues still to be confirmed.

Boasting three studio albums, the tour celebrates Zamajobe’s resounding musical flair as a singer and composer.

With smashing hit Ndawo Yami being one of her top songs, 20 years later melomaniacs still sing along to this timeless number.

In the upcoming tour, she looks forward to performing chart-topping fan favourites such as Magic and Hey Hey Hey.

The 20 years of Ndawo Yami tour will also include exclusive preview performances of new music from her fourth album, currently in the works and set for release later this year.

Asked about what her fans can look forward to, she said: “The music to be rendered is a classic Zamajobe sound – what people have for years been appreciating.

“I have felt no need to change my style and music rendition.

“I have not released a new album in almost 10 years and it has been long overdue for me to do a tribute to Ndawo Yami and sharing exclusive preview performances of new music from my fourth album.”

Born in Frankfort, Free State, Zamajobe entered the music scene in 2004 with her debut album Ndawo Yami, which earned her the Best Newcomer Award at the 2005 South African Music Awards.

Over the years, she has shared her distinguished soothing sound with audiences in both local and international arenas and has even earned a nomination at the 2005 MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act among others.

On what has kept her going strong for the past years, she said: “Love for music and eagerness to do better musically – to improve and grow, is what has kept me going.

“I appreciate that people in South Africa and elsewhere in the world, continue to support me and my music.”

While her market is different to Nigerian-born British singer Helen Folasade Adu – known professionally as Sade Adu or simply Sade – she has been following the world-acclaimed artist, regarding her as “a role model”.

“I like what she represents and have been following her for years.

“She has been going strong while in her 40s – not different in looks and consistency in performance.

“She has always been my inspiration.”

When Zamajobe grew up, she did not aspire to be a musician.

“Although I grew up and always enjoyed singing in Pastor Benjamin Dube’s church choir on the East Rand, I did not look at music as a profession.”

She grew up in the Ekurhuleni township of Vosloorus – singing in the local choir from the age of nine, with recording gospel artist Dube being her early musical mentor.

*Tickets to the Johannesburg leg of the tour start from R400 available at Web tickets.

