Art councils sign MoU between South Africa and Zimbabwe

As a way of developing arts and culture in South Africa and Zimbabwe, the National Arts Council of South Africa (NACSA) and the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday in Johannesburg.

The document was signed by NAC’s Interim Chief Executive Officer Julie Diphofa and NACZ’s Executive Director Napoleon Nyanhi.

It will see both parties collaborating and partnering on areas of mutual interest in an effort to promote and develop the arts and culture sector in both countries.

MoU agreements

The MoU will come with cultural and creative exchange programmes, heritage preservation, art education partnerships, residencies and institution exchanges that include internships and training.

Diphofa said it’s imperative for both parties to share knowledge and learnings from each other’s experiences, especially for NACSA in strengthening its policy framework and for the NACZ to enhance its funding model.

The NAC is a funding agency of the National Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) founded in 1997.

It is the largest Arts & Culture funding agency in South Africa, responsible for serving most of the arts disciplines namely, dance, music, theatre, craft, literature, visual arts and multidiscipline.

Opportunities at SA schools

Last week DSAC Minister Gayton McKenzie and Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube signed a MoU to revive sports in schools.

Gwarube said there are 13.5 million pupils in public schools and all are worthy of an opportunity to have sports available in their schools.

“So, whether you’re from Qwaqwa or Qumbu or Sandton, we want you to have the same amount of opportunities to play sport, to be involved in culture,” Gwarube averred.

The move was welcomed by the National Children’s Theatre (NCT).

“This is a huge step in the right direction for the future of our children and the creative landscape of our nation,” said CEO of the NCT Tamara Guhrs.

“For too long, access to quality arts education has been unequal, hindering the development of essential life skills and stifling the creative potential within countless young minds,” Guhrs said.

