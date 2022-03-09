KKNK festival: Vaxxed and unvaxxed welcome, under strict terms and conditions

Citizen Reporter

From 29 March to 3 April, festival goers will be able to attend the Klein Karoo National Arts Festival (KKNK) in Oudtshoorn – this time in an adapted format fit for the Covid-19 climate we’re currently living in.

Ticket sales opened to the public on 3 March, resulting in many people reaching out in various ways over the decision to implement a Covid-19 vaccination mandate for the festival.

Hugo Theart, Artistic Director of Kunste Onbeperk, says, “After an absence of two years the festival makes its return to Oudtshoorn with the reality of the threat of Covid-19 still in our midst. As festival organisers we must try to find solutions to provide a safe environment for a mass of festivalgoers and all other stakeholders, to limit the exposure to the virus maximally.”

Hence, although both vaccinated and non-vaccinated festivalgoers will be welcome at this year’s KKNK, there will be some terms and conditions that everyone will need to abide by.

The decision to implement a vaccination mandate for the festival merely means that certain guidelines as recommended by health authorities will need to be followed in order to create the saftest possible festival for visitors, artists, staff, service providers and the community of Oudtshoorn alike.

Theart says that the KKNK stands by the implementation of the vaccination mandate as it will benefit everyone involved.

“We do, however, give the assurance that no unvaccinated persons will be turned away, except those who do not comply to the terms and conditions as stipulated in the mandate.”

What are the terms and conditions?

The KKNK’s terms and conditions include a negative Covid-19 test result obtained through a completed rapid antigen or PCR test. People who can provide proof of vaccination or a negative Covid-19 test result will be provided with a KKNK 2022 Pre-clearance Token in the form of a wristband.

When you attend the festival with your Covid-19 Vaccination Card or Certificate (printed or electronically) the festival officials will verify your details against you green barcoded ID or ID card, your passport or an unabridged birth certificate. The same will apply to foreign nationals, who will need to provide similar proof from their home country.

Vaccinations refer to one of the following:

One Johnson & Johnson injection and a booster shot, or

Two Pfizer injections

For those who do not have access tokens on their person, the KKNK will verify all proof of vaccination, including at venues where these tokens are not made available.

If you want to attend the festival with a negative Covid-19 test result (through a PCR or rapid antigen test) your details will also be verified at all venues. These tests may not be older than 28 March (for the public) or 26 March (for vendors and contractors).

What about children at the KKNK?

Children under the age of 12 will not be subject to the above terms and conditions and will be able to enter the festival and all venues.

Children aged between 12 and 18 will, however, be subject to these terms and conditions and parents may be requested to provide identification of children under 18.

You can read more about the vaccination mandate on the KKNK’s website.

Compiled by Renate Engelbrecht