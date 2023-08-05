Former HHP’s bassist Aus’Tebza on curating all-women line-up at Art of Superwoman

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Every time I spot Tebogo Sedumedi, who is fondly known as Aus’Tebza in the industry, it’s difficult to resist thoughts of her on stage with the late HHP.

The renowned bassist blew up on the music scene as a part of the celebrated rapper’s band, holding the fort for more than 12 years.

“It’s unbelievable to think it’s been 5 years already, I would love to commemorate my friend’s passing,” Aus’Tebza tells The Citizen.

Speaking in an interview a few months after HHP’s passing in 2019 she said “Working with HHP was a blessing I will never take for granted. More than the music-genius part of it, he was such a person, like an amazing, incredible person.”

“He inspired me. Never, in all the 12 years I played in the band with him, did he ever act like he was a superstar or a celebrity. He was always invested in the human in you and that is a rare and impressive gift to have as a person,”

Real name Jabulani Tsambo, HHP passed away in 2018 from what’s suspected as suicide. He was one of the rappers that popularised Motswako rap that’s spearheaded by Cassper Nyovest today.

In her zone

Known for her advocacy for women in music, Aus’Tebza has been given the responsibility of curating the Art of Superwoman event tomorrow at Nirox Sculpture Park in Krugersdorp. The all-female line-up includes poets and skilled instrumentalists.

“It was actually an exciting process when selecting the musicians. I took into consideration what I believe women are which is present, powerful, productive, passionate and phenomenal,” says Aus’Tebza.

“Art Of Superwoman’s commitment to empowering women in all aspects of life is evident through its various initiatives, including wellness, lifestyle, womenomics, careers, parenting, and relationships. Notably, the organisation’s collaboration with Isuzu for the ‘She Is Driven’ campaign demonstrates its dedication to supporting and elevating women in the professional sphere,” says Art of Superwoman founder Olwethu Leshabane.

All are welcome

The day’s performers will include singers Tamara Dey and Nothende, violinist Keamogetswe Magau, flutist Linda Tshabalala and Holly Rey.

The line-up has a balance of seasoned performers and new age entertainers. “Initially that was not the intention,” says Aus’Tebza.

“I was just following the mental map of the concept and the message I wanted to drive across. What I discovered was this was a fusion of different styles of music which is tradition, contemporary and classical. I am not much to focus on the age gap rather than what an individual has to offer.”

The event has a clothing theme, where patrons are encouraged to wear all white. “The colour white represents, purity, light and it just creates beautiful aesthetic on the green grass,” says Aus’Tebza.

Despite this being an all-women concert to celebrate Women’s Day, everyone is welcome.

“Everyone is welcome to attend the show. All age groups also. The treat and what’s special about this is the fact that women are running the whole show. From the whole production, food, photography and music.”

