WATCH: Moozlie opens up about failed 8-year relationship with Sbuda Roc

By Lineo Lesemane

Rapper and TV host, Nomuzi ‘Moozlie’ Mabena has opened up about her split from long-term boyfriend, Sbuda Roc.

The pair had been together for eight years and would have celebrated their 9th anniversary in July.

Speaking about their break up during an interview with Zingah on Choppin It With Buddha T‘s podcast, Moozlie did not get into much details but said life happened.

“And that’s okay. I will always love my dude. We did amazing things together. It was great. Iconic. We went crazy, but I’m a bad bi**h,” she said, adding that her DMs have been buzzing since the break up.

‘I’m seeing someone,’ – Moozlie

Moozlie also told Zinga she had moved on and is seeing someone, but she is not in a relationship.

“I’m actually single. But I’m seeing someone. He is nice. I like him. There’s in a relationship, and there’s seeing someone.

“I was in a relationship for a very long time. I was in an eight-year relationship…Between me and you, I am not ‘on my own’ kind of a person. On my own, I would go crazy, and the thing is, I have been a bad b**ch. I would be in a relationship and still serve…” she said.

