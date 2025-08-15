Basha Uhuru’s Sounds of Freedom Concert to be held outside of Youth Month

Marketing Manager of Constitution Hill Janine Muthusamy, however, wasn’t able to say if this could be the concert’s modus operandi

For the first time, the Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom Concert will be hosted outside of Youth Month.

The organisers have decided to host the festival in September.

“Hosting the iconic Basha Uhuru Sounds of Freedom Concert in September, which is Heritage Month, allows us as a Unesco World Heritage Site to further immortalise the 1976 Soweto Uprising’s liberation legacy heritage,” Constitution Hill marketing manager Janine Muthusamy told The Citizen.

Muthusamy said she hoped this move will further inspire youth to greatness, despite the youth-centred concert being held outside of its original date.

She said, however, she wasn’t able to say if this could be the concert’s future modus operandi.

“Conhill [Constitutional Hill] has not decided if the event will remain a two-part festival in the future.”

Sounds of Freedom Concert

This year’s Sounds of Freedom Concert was launched on Thursday evening at Constitution Hill, where the line-up was also revealed.

This year’s line-up is headlined by Khuli Chana and his wife, Lamiez Holworthy, Pabi Cooper, Admiral and Jahseed among the announced performers.

Basha Uhuru was founded in 2012 to immortalise the memory of the youth who fought for their right to choose in the Soweto 1976 uprising, affording youth of today the freedom to explore their creativity and freedom of expression.

This flagship creative arts festival was established to provide a platform that would facilitate the broad spectrum of artistic expression for young emerging professionals and entrepreneurs in the creative industry.

Popular actress Sophie Ndaba will present the inaugural fashion show at the festival this year.

“This is more than a fashion show – it’s a celebration of creativity, culture and collaboration,” Ndaba said.

Youth month activities

The theme of the 2025 edition is “Celebrating the Legacy of Creative Expression”. The festival shone a spotlight on the role of youth and their participation in creative and social economies and societies in the Creative Conference in June.

This year, the festival did a double take with new programme partners for the commemoration of Youth Month at The Creative Conference, hosted from 26 to 28 June 2025.

Among the activities that were held in June was the Amapiano Summit, which was a two-day conference and a live showcase focusing on this now global genre of music, adding new areas of creativity to Basha Uhuru.

The Basha Uhuru Creative Weeks had contributions from former Bafana Bafana coach Shakes Mashaba, Gauteng MEC of finance and economic development Lebogang Maile at the AfriMasterclass Full Day Conference.

Mmabatho and Refilwe Montsho also curated the Films of Freedom Film Festival.

