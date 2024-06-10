Film festival pays homage to class of ’76 through opportunity to young filmmakers

The Visions of Freedom Film Festival takes place during the Basha Uhuru festival, in the month of June at Constitution Hill.

A fitting way to commemorate the class of 1976 who protested on the streets of Soweto demanding education in a language they could understand and learn in, is providing educational opportunities that may generate a tangible livelihood for today’s youth.

The Visions of Freedom Film Festival happening at this year’s Basha Uhuru festival is doing just that. Offering young filmmakers the opportunity to show their motion picture and get an opportunity to work with renowned production companies and sharpen their skill.

“From my understanding, the festival has always aimed to create opportunities for the youth participants by connecting budding creatives with each other as well as professionals; hosting workshops; collaborations and facilitating skill sharing,” averred the film festival curator, Mmabatho Montsho.

The film festival is part of Basha Uhuru Freedom Festival, which takes place from the 27 until June 29.

The 27th and 28th of June will offer two days of thought-provoking conversations and workshops. Curated with industry experts, the conference is aimed at sharpening creative skills and brainstorming solutions for creatives to trade.

The film festival will take place on the 28, with the Sounds of Freedom Music Festival closing off the festival on the Saturday.

Opportunity to gain experience

Three productions companies; Burnt Onion Productions (creators of How to Ruin Christmas); Black Brain (creators of Diep City) and Sisanda Henna Films ( NFVF Youth Filmmaker Slate).

The aforementioned companies have offered to take a handful of the young filmmakers showcasing their work at this year’s festival, into their companies to gain more experience and hopefully employment.

“I thought internships would be a powerful way to ensure that the opportunities to connect with professionals beyond the days of the festival. In our industry, internships quickly turn into jobs if you are talented and disciplined,” Montsho told The Citizen.

Together with a small team, Montsho reached out to these companies who were eager to be part of the festival.

On the day of the screening, 28 June, there will be a panel discussion with commissioning editors and executive producers who will be sharing how they got to where they are.

“We hope these insights will help guide and inspire aspiring filmmakers as they plan their careers.”

It will be in the production house’ prerogative as to how many of the young filmmakers will get absorbed by the production companies.

“They will be watching the films this week and selecting a filmmaker or filmmakers of their choice in whatever department/s — whether it’s a director, or a costume designer, production designer, editor, or writer etc.”

Impressed by the storytelling

Montsho said she and her team were impressed by the succinct storytelling from the hopeful filmmakers who submitted their works.

“We were impressed by the original voices with clear filmmaking styles, or at least aspirations towards them. How they handled specific topics with a personal touch while pulling the audience in completely. Most of the selected films could play alongside any professional short film,” shared the multidisciplinary artist.

The films that will be on show include Where is the Chicken, documentary Boy which look into masculinity, Umdali which is an introspective experimental documentary.

Smokey and Fix which tackle addiction — one in a witty approach, the other in a gothic/horror approach. “[This]with the aim of commemorating the pioneering spirit of the ’76 students and the celebration of the quest for accessible education. Most of the selected participants are still busy with their studies, or recently graduated,” said Montsho.

