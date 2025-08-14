Ninth Mzantsi Jazz Awards to honour Themba Mkhize and Dr Jonathan Butler

Previous recipients of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Abigail Kubeka and late drummer Louis Moholo, who died in June this year.

This year’s Mzantsi Jazz Awards (MJA) are presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to two world-renowned icons, Themba Mkhize and Dr Jonathan Butler.

“The Lifetime Achievement Award for Themba Mkhize and Dr Jonathan Butler adds an emotional touch, while the programming embraces a more intergenerational and pan-African perspective compared to previous years,” awards founder Dr Mongezi Makhalima told The Citizen.

The ninth edition of the Mzantsi Jazz Awards will be held on 30 August at the University of Johannesburg (UJ).

This will be the first time the awards are held at UJ. They were previously held at the Joburg Theatre and the Soweto Theatre.

“This year, the MJA finds its new home at the University of Johannesburg. Alongside the awards ceremony, there will be curated performances, centenary celebrations, heartfelt tributes, and storytelling segments showcasing the evolution of South African jazz.”

Mzantsi Jazz Awards honours legends

Award-winning singer-songwriter Butler is having a good 2025, following his receipt of an honorary doctorate from Stellenbosch University in March, and now this lifetime achievement award.

“I feel truly thankful, incredibly thankful. It’s always special to be acknowledged by home, especially my home, even though I live in the USA,” said the Many Faces performer.

“I always treasure when home recognises us, especially those who have been away for so long. So, thank you. It’s a blessing to be alive, to still smell the roses, and to know that my fellow countrymen and women see me.”

Previous recipients of the award include Abigail Kubeka, late drummer Louis Moholo, who died in June this year, Jonas Gwangwa and Letta Mbulu, among its list of stalwarts.

Mkhize is a revered pianist and composer, among other things, who has been part of renowned jazz collectives such as Sakhile and Bayete.

“When we reached out to Mr Mkhize, his response was deeply moving. He spoke with humility and gratitude, saying jazz has always been his true passion. This recognition, especially from his peers, meant the world to him,” said Makhalima.

Makhalima said Mkhize reflected on his mentors and collaborators who shaped his journey when he was told about the award.

“…And [he] emphasized the importance of nurturing the next generation of jazz artists. It was a beautiful reminder of why we do this. Our intention continuously is to honour contributors to the jazz language whilst they are still alive.”

Making it work

According to Makhalima, the awards are sponsored but not by the department of sports, arts and culture.

The Africa Centre for Work-Based Learning’s Faculty for Performance Art has been the key sponsor for the award for the last eight years, spending more than R5 million, according to the founder.

“We have had the partnership with regards to the venue, like we have the partnership with UJ who have gratefully agreed to partner with us on the venue, so it helps us to reduce the cost of it,” he said.

Winning artists will receive cash prizes, but the biggest value of the awards is the trophy itself, which very expensive, handmade and special, Makhalima said.

“There will be [only] 120 people next year who have it in the whole world, which makes it quite a valuable possession.

He said there are live performance recording opportunities for musicians in some categories like Best Female in Jazz and Best Jazz albums when funding is available, and that they are always looking for platforms for all winners.

The awards, Makhalima said, keep trying to find innovative ways of supporting artists.

This could be in the form of making part payments for tours and also international exposure to other jazz spaces, particularly for younger musicians.

“Those are the prizes we do not call prizes, but we continuously create opportunities. The recording is meant to make sure that the artists continue to get an income from those live recordings that we do, so we give them a very good deal.”

