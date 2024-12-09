‘No sir’ – Jay Z fervently denies claims that he sexually assaulted a 13-year-old with Diddy

'It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!”

US rap mogul Jay Z has vehemently denied allegations linking him to the rape of a 13-year-old girl over 20 years ago with Diddy. Picture: David Ramos/Getty Images

US rap mogul Shawn Carter, known as Jay Z, has strongly denied allegations that link him to the alleged rape of a 13-year-old girl over 20 years ago.

“I’m a young man who made it out of the project in Brooklyn. We don’t play these types of games. We have very strict codes and honour. We protect children, you seem to exploit people for personal gain,” wrote the rapper in a statement.

The allegations of sexual assault are in connection with rap businessman Diddy.

Lawsuit filed

A civil lawsuit claimed that the alleged rape of the minor took place at an MTV Video Music Awards after-party in 2000.

According to the Daily Mail, the lawsuit had initially been filed in New York’s Southern District this past October against Combs, with a refiling on Sunday naming 55-year-old Carter.

ALSO READ: ‘It is heartbreaking to see my son judged’: Diddy’s mother, Janice Combs, speaks out

The accuser, who identifies herself as Jane Doe in the legal documents, is represented by a lawyer named Tony Buzbee.

Jay Z’s statement was targeted at the latter and claimed it was an attempted blackmail.

“These allegations are so heinous that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one! Whoever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree?”

Affecting my family

Jay-Z said his 12-year-old daughter Blue Ivy was at an age where her friends at school may ask about the allegations.

Speaking to Reuters, Buzbee said: “This is a very serious matter that will be litigated in court,”.

Buzbee, in his amended lawsuit, says his law firm had previously sent Jay-Z a letter seeking to mediate a settlement.

NOW READ: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs charged with racketeering, sex trafficking