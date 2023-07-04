Jay-z’s mother Gloria Carter ties the knot in star-studded wedding

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

Rapper Jay-Z first spoke openly about his mother’s homosexuality on the song Smile, in a very personal album 4:44. Some of the opening raps from Smile include:

“Mama had four kids, but she’s a lesbian. Had to pretend so long that she’s a thespian. Had to hide in the closet, so she medicate. Society shame and the pain was too much to take. Cried tears of joy when you fell in love. Don’t matter to me if it’s a him or her. I just wanna see you smile through all the hate. Marie Antoinette, baby, let ’em eat cake.”

the carter-knowles family attending gloria carter’s (jay z’s mom) wedding in manhattan 🥹🤍 pic.twitter.com/gN19J3pXgP— ADAM (@yoncesavagew) July 3, 2023

A star-studded affair

Gloria Carter married her long-time partner Roxanne Wilshire in New York City on Sunday night, in a private nuptial ceremony that was attended by some of the most famous faces in Hollywood.

The Independent UK reported that the Carter’s friends and family were present, including Jay-Z and his wife and fellow artist – Beyoncé, along with Kelly Rowland, Tina Knowles-Lawson, Tyler Perry and Robin Roberts.

In an interview with former late night host David Letterman on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Jay-Z whose real name is Shawn Carter, explained how he broke down when he and his mother first openly spoke about her homosexuality.

In 2018, Carter received a Special Recognition Award on behalf of her son, from the GLAAD (Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation) awards which recognise and honour various branches of the media for their outstanding representations of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and the issues that affect their lives.

“Thanks to my family for loving me no matter what, thanks to my partner for loving me and helping me free myself from being in the shadows. Smile became a reality because I shared with my son who I am,” said Carter in her speech.

“Not that people didn’t know, I was just someone they didn’t talk about but they loved me anyway. But for me, this was the first time that I spoke to anyone about who I really am. My son cried and said – ‘it must’ve been horrible to live that way for so long’.”

