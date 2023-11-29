Beyoncé’s mother addresses skin bleaching’ comments about her Renaissance film premiere look

Tina Knowles is fuming...

Beyoncé‘s mother, Tina Knowles, has set the record straight following remarks that Beyoncé has bleached her skin.

This after Beyoncé’s Renaissance film premiere pictures made rounds on social media.

Posting a video that suggested that Beyoncé is now a “white” woman, Tina clarified that her daughter wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement.

She wrote: “Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the ignorant, self-hating, racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white.

“The whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire, and you bozos decide that she’s trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? Tina wrote on Instagram.

‘Black women have worn platinum hair before’ – Tina Knowles

The Brown Skin Girl hitmaker’s mother said she is “sick and tired” of people attacking her daughter as if she is the first black woman to wear platinum hair.

She added: “What’s really most disappointing is that some black people, yes you bozos, that’s on social media lying and faking and acting like you’re so ignorant that you don’t understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful, talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair, and it has been just about every one of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?”

She also spoke about Beyoncé’s hairdresser receiving a call from one of the publications asking her about platinum hair.

“What’s really sad is that a white woman had the audacity to reach out to Neal, Beyoncé’s hairstylist, she was from TMZ, to say that the fans are saying that she wants to be white, and she wanted to get a statement about it from Neal… Well, that made my blood boil that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness.

