‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Makes African Box Office History

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever roared into cinemas across the continent this past weekend (11-13 November, including previews) and, in doing so, lit up the box office. This is according to Disney Africa.

“Across all territories, the follow up to Ryan Coogler’s 2018 hit Black Panther proved a draw for cinema-going audiences with just under 300 000 attendances being reported,” wrote Disney Africa in a statement.

In West Africa, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever became the biggest industry opening weekend of all time with a box office tally of ₦240 million (R9.4 million).

In East Africa the film earned Kes 25 million (Kenyan shillings, R25 million), earning the titles of both the biggest opening weekend box office of 2022 and the biggest post-pandemic opening to date.

What about Southern Africa?

Connie Chiume at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen

In Southern Africa, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought in R16.5 million collectively, becoming the biggest opening weekend box office of 2022.

2018’s Black Panther remains the number 1 film of all time in both East and West Africa, and the number 2 film of all time in Southern Africa.

Lagos premiere

The filmmakers and cast from Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever recently flocked to Lagos to celebrate the film’s release, making history as the first official African Marvel Studios premiere in Nigeria.

Director Ryan Coogler, along with Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Tenoch Huerta Mejía and local musicians featured in the film joined dignitaries and guests at the black carpet premiere event on Sunday, 6 November 2022.

Johannesburg also hosted the South African Premiere of the film on Wednesday 9 November, and welcomed Connie Chiume – who plays the Mining Tribe Elder “Zawavari” in the film as well as Dr Ernest Khalema, a Language and Cultural Consultant on the film. They were joined by local artists from the soundtrack as well as over 1 000 other guests.

In Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda. Introducing Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore is now playing in cinemas everywhere.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho