IN PICS: South African stars on the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ red carpet

Kaunda Selisho

This past week, Johannesburg played host to the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The event welcomed local veteran actor Connie Chiume back home after she attended international events for the film in which she plays the mining tribe elder “Zawavari”.

Connie Chiume at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen

She attended the event alongside Dr Ernest Khalema, who lent his talents to the film as a language and cultural consultant.

Also in attendance were the local artists from the official Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack; Busiswa, Sino Msolo, Unlimited Soul, EltonK, Young Stunna and Kamo Mphela.

They all appeared on the red carpet alongside a host of South African personalities, dignitaries, and other guests to celebrate the release of the much-anticipated film on South African soil.

Due to the fanfare around the first Black Panther film that saw people across the world dress up in their best traditional African garb, guests of the Johannesburg event were invited to show up and show out in their best interpretation of the event’s Afrofuturism theme.

Anele Mdoda at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen

Wakanda Forever South African red carpet

As is always the case with South African red carpets, there were a few hits and a lot of misses and The Citizen was there to capture them all.

Check out what some of your favourite famous faces wore on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever South African red carpet:

1/13 Anele Mdoda at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 2/13 Bahumi Mhlongo at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 3/13 Bongani Bingwa at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 4/13 Busiswa at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 5/13 Dr Criselda Kananda at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 6/13 Connie Chiume at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 7/13 Didie Mokobane at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 8/13 DJ Sphectacula at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 9/13 Kamo Mphela at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 10/13 Lasizwe at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 11/13 Mpho Popps at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 12/13 Nambitha Ben Mazwi at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 13/13 Ndavi Nokeri at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen

According to Disney Africa, over a thousand guests were treated to a host of special moments, including a special rendition of “No Woman No Cry” performed by the Mzansi Youth Choir, as well as immersive activations that kept guests entertained and a special screening of the film to end the night off on a high.

Due to the nature of the event – MC’d by Anele Mdoda – which I can confidently call one of the biggest local premieres of a Marvel project, Disney Africa partnered with sponsors in the form of FNB, Sprite No Sugar and MTN to make the magic of Wakanda a reality in the heart of Rosebank.

Marvel Studios’ Black Panther remains the number one film in both East and West Africa and, in Wakanda Forever, fans will welcome back some familiar faces whilst being introduced to brand new characters.

1/16 Zikhona Sodlaka at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 2/16 Zandisile Nhlapo at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 3/16 Warren Masemola at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 4/16 Vuyo Ngcukana at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 5/16 Thembisa Mdoda Nxumalo at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 6/16 Thandy Matlaila at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 7/16 Slindile Nodangala at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 8/16 Siphesihle Ndaba at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 9/16 Shalate Sekhabi at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 10/16 Robot Boii at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 11/16 Renate Stuurman at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 12/16 Relebogile Mabotja at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 13/16 Rami Chuene at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 14/16 Pearl Thusi at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 15/16 Palesa Madisakwane at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen 16/16 Nefisa Mkhabela and Warren Masemola at the official South African premiere of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Picture: Sbonga Sibiya / The Citizen

In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.

As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The film also introduces Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, ruler of a hidden undersea nation and he appears in the film alongside Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is now showing in theatres across South Africa.

