Brenda Fassie’s music catalogue is now available digitally

Due to contracts signed in a bygone era, the music catalogues of a lot of South African artists aren’t officially available online. However, in celebration of what would have been her 58th birthday, the entire Brenda Fassie catalogue is now available on digital streaming platforms.

Universal Music Group Africa made the announcement on 3 November, along with a link to her catalogue.

“Dubbed the Madonna of the townships or Queen of African pop, controversial singer Brenda Fassie who would have turned 58 today left a lasting impression on the South African music culture.

“MaBrrr, as she was affectionately called, died in 2004 after suffering a severe asthma attack that triggered a fatal cardiac arrest,” read part of the statement.

Brenda Fassie biography

Brenda Fassie was born in the Langa township in Cape Town and was the youngest of nine children.

She gained her love for music from her mother, who was a pianist, and would reportedly sing to tourists from a young age.

She made her big debut on the musical scene with the hit Weekend Special along with her band, The Big Dudes, in 1983.

This was followed by songs many still enjoy today, such as Zola Budd, Amagents, Vulindlela, Too late for Mama and Black President – which was written about the late Nelson Mandela and released in 1990.

Bongani Fassie

Taking to social media on her birthday, her beloved son Bongani shared a screenshot of the statement.

This comes just weeks after he promised his own fans new music set to be released on his mother’s birthday.

He also wished a happy birthday to everyone who shares a birthday with his mother.

At the time of writing, Bongani was still interacting with as many people as he could, thanking them for wishing his mother a happy birthday.

