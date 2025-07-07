Dr Rebecca Malope to receive lifetime honour at Basadi in Music Awards

The awards recognise women across a range of categories in music, media, and entertainment.
Dr Rebecca Malope. Picture: Instagram/@dr_rebeccamalope
Legendary gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Basadi in Music Awards.
The 4th annual ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, 2 August, at the Joburg Theatre.
“We are proud to announce our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Dr Rebecca Malope… Her soul-stirring voice and unwavering dedication have shaped the heartbeat of our nation’s music for decades,” the organisation announced.
Malope, often referred to as the Queen of Gospel, has had a career spanning more than three decades and remains one of South Africa’s most celebrated artists.
In addition to Malope’s honour, the awards will recognise women across a range of categories in music, media, and entertainment.
ALSO READ: Wilson B Nkosi to receive Lifetime Achievement honour
Full list of Basadi in Music Awards 2025 nominees
The awards will be held over two days, starting on Friday, 1 August 2025, with the Vanguard Awards, which honour women working behind the scenes in entertainment.
The main Basadi in Music Awards ceremony will take place the following day, Saturday, 2 August, at the Joburg Theatre, recognising musical excellence across a wide range of genres and categories.
The Vanguard Awards – Day 1
Artist Manager of the Year:
- Hloni Hlo Mohlala
- Phindile Matroshe
- Tholsi Pillay
- Maphuthi Perez
- Miss T Thwala
Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year:
- Relebogile Mabotja – 702 Unplugged Sessions
- Lootlove – The Touchdown on Metro FM
- Hlekani Shikwambana – Capricorn Experience, Capricorn FM
- Lebo Maoela – Lesedi FM
- Kgomotso Meso – Kaya 959
- Mannehileng Letuka – Lesedi FM
Entertainment Journalist of the Year:
- Keitumetse Maako – News24
- Joy Mphande – TshisaLIVE
- Nokuthula Zwane – Media24
- Mbali Mbatha – City Press
- Mapule Pule – Maftown Online
Choreographer of the Year:
- Delta the Leo
- Bontle Modiselle-Moloi
- Tlhogi Molefi
Entertainment TV Presenter of the Year:
- Lerai Newsish – MTV Base
- Zanele Potela – Hotspot Seli
- Mpumi Mlambo – Ushuni Womhlaba, SABC 1
Best Styled Artist of the Year:
- Faith K
- Moozlie
- Kamo Mphela
- Anele Zondo (Ney the Bae)
Entertainment TV Producer of the Year:
- Relebogile Mabotja – Tyla’s Showmax Homecoming Concert
- Dineo Lusenga – The Orbit (YouTube)
Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year:
- Tlou Tlonae – Capricorn Breakfast, Capricorn FM
- Phindile Mthombeni – The AM Prime Show, Emalahleni FM
- Noni Khumalo – The Lunch League Y
- Dineo Lusenga – The Midday Link Up, Metro FM
Make-Up Artist of the Year:
- Bongi Mlotswa
- Nomsa Madida
- Nono Linchwe
- Stephy Kwanaite
Hairstylist of the Year:
- Hair by Nana R
- Ntombomzi Lekgoro
- Mbalezwehair
- Jullz_Hairstylist
- Tumelo Mj Afrobotique
Podcast Presenter of the Year:
- Pharoahfi – Popcorn and Cheese
- Relebogile Mabotja – The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast
- Laconco – Timeline with Laconco
- Si Jones – Si Sessions Africa
The Music Awards – Day 2
Afropop Artist of the Year:
- Zethe – Abantu
- Nomakhosini – Angsafuni Ngami
- Motlanalo – Goya Goyile
- Naledi Aphiwe – Romeo and Juliet
- Lwah Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu
Amapiano Artist of the Year:
- Kamo Mphela – Woza
- Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo
- Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
- Bassie Kwelanga – 2.0
- Babalwa M – Bothata
Sofnfree Artist of the Year:
- Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
- Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela
- Kamo Mphela – Woza
- Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
- Makhadzi – Number 1
Collaboration of the Year:
- Cici & Liema – Pantsi Impumelelo
- Babalwa M & Yallunder – Mthuthuzeli
- Mpho Sebina & Lioness Ratang – Lioness
- Nosipho, Cici & Liema – Home
- Boohle, DEE Koala & K Mat – Iskhath’ Sam Manje
Dance Artist of the Year:
- Manana Highness – Mdali
- Makhadzi – Number 1
- Shandesh – Sdudla/Slender
- Kharishma – Chokesmal
- Azana – Abogogo
DJ of the Year:
- Lerato Kganyago
- DJ Tshepi
- Lamiez Holworthy
- DJ Zinhle
- Kele Megano
Gospel Artist of the Year:
- Mapula Monyepao – Hale Phirimile
- Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
- Sneizy Uyinqaba – Yethu
- Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela
- Sindi Ntombela – Ulithemba Lethu
Hip Hop Artist of the Year:
- Ms Kulie – Dyi Baddie
- Nadia Nakai – No Problems
- Gigi Lamayne – Bleed Mama
- StaticFlo – Seven7
- Faith – K Qosh
Jazz Artist of the Year:
- Salphina Kadiaka – Champaign
- Rorisang Sechele – Tsoga
- Tshenolo – Freedom Song
- Gabi Motuba – Order My Steps
Reggae Artist of the Year:
- Dimahr – Dry Tears
- Undefynd – Danceholic
- Lani M – Carried Away
- Sankie Fayauman – Motherland
- MadaGlory – Graceful Dub
Traditional Artist of the Year:
- Phumla Music – Makhonjwa
- MmaAusi – 2 Pula
- Esther Mphahlele – Basadi
- Miss Hillary – Hangwani
Song of the Year:
- Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
- Bassie Kwelanga – 2.0
- Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
- Aya Msani – Dubai 2.0
- Lwa Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu
Songwriter of the Year:
- Bongiwe Mngomezulu – Uyangihola
- Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be
- Cnethemba Gonelo – Lindishonele
- Motlanalo – Goya Goyile
- Zoe Modiga – Uyakhazimula
Newcomer of the Year:
- Nonny Muji – Nguye
- Ayarhkay – Hamba
- Lani M – What You Made Of
- Mega Snowflake – Aketeng
Pop Artist of the Year:
- Chante – Stay the Night
- Tasha Baxter – Bipolar Bear
- Jamie Lee Sexton – Missing
- Anica Kiana – Kiss Me Hard
Music Video of the Year:
- Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be
- Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
- Naledi Aphiwe – Ngiyabonga
- Kharishma – Chokeslem
- Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo
NOW READ: Like father, Like son: Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh earns law degree