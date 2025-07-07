Entertainment

Home » Entertainment

Dr Rebecca Malope to receive lifetime honour at Basadi in Music Awards

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

15 minute read

7 July 2025

11:03 am

The awards recognise women across a range of categories in music, media, and entertainment.

Dr Rebecca Malope singing on stage

Dr Rebecca Malope. Picture: Instagram/@dr_rebeccamalope

Legendary gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Basadi in Music Awards.

The 4th annual ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, 2 August, at the Joburg Theatre.

“We are proud to announce our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Dr Rebecca Malope… Her soul-stirring voice and unwavering dedication have shaped the heartbeat of our nation’s music for decades,” the organisation announced.

Malope, often referred to as the Queen of Gospel, has had a career spanning more than three decades and remains one of South Africa’s most celebrated artists.

In addition to Malope’s honour, the awards will recognise women across a range of categories in music, media, and entertainment.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Basadi In Music Awards (@basadiinmusicawards_sa)

ALSO READ: Wilson B Nkosi to receive Lifetime Achievement honour

Full list of Basadi in Music Awards 2025 nominees

The awards will be held over two days, starting on Friday, 1 August 2025, with the Vanguard Awards, which honour women working behind the scenes in entertainment.

The main Basadi in Music Awards ceremony will take place the following day, Saturday, 2 August, at the Joburg Theatre, recognising musical excellence across a wide range of genres and categories.

The Vanguard Awards – Day 1

Artist Manager of the Year:

  • Hloni Hlo Mohlala
  • Phindile Matroshe
  • Tholsi Pillay
  • Maphuthi Perez
  • Miss T Thwala

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year:

  • Relebogile Mabotja – 702 Unplugged Sessions
  • Lootlove – The Touchdown on Metro FM
  • Hlekani Shikwambana – Capricorn Experience, Capricorn FM
  • Lebo Maoela – Lesedi FM
  • Kgomotso Meso – Kaya 959
  • Mannehileng Letuka – Lesedi FM

Entertainment Journalist of the Year:

  • Keitumetse Maako – News24
  • Joy Mphande – TshisaLIVE
  • Nokuthula Zwane – Media24
  • Mbali Mbatha – City Press
  • Mapule Pule – Maftown Online

Choreographer of the Year:

  • Delta the Leo
  • Bontle Modiselle-Moloi
  • Tlhogi Molefi

Entertainment TV Presenter of the Year:

  • Lerai Newsish – MTV Base
  • Zanele Potela – Hotspot Seli
  • Mpumi Mlambo – Ushuni Womhlaba, SABC 1

Best Styled Artist of the Year:

  • Faith K
  • Moozlie
  • Kamo Mphela
  • Anele Zondo (Ney the Bae)

Entertainment TV Producer of the Year:

  • Relebogile Mabotja – Tyla’s Showmax Homecoming Concert
  • Dineo Lusenga – The Orbit (YouTube)

Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year:

  • Tlou Tlonae – Capricorn Breakfast, Capricorn FM
  • Phindile Mthombeni – The AM Prime Show, Emalahleni FM
  • Noni Khumalo – The Lunch League Y
  • Dineo Lusenga – The Midday Link Up, Metro FM

Make-Up Artist of the Year:

  • Bongi Mlotswa
  • Nomsa Madida
  • Nono Linchwe
  • Stephy Kwanaite

Hairstylist of the Year:

  • Hair by Nana R
  • Ntombomzi Lekgoro
  • Mbalezwehair
  • Jullz_Hairstylist
  • Tumelo Mj Afrobotique

Podcast Presenter of the Year:

  • Pharoahfi – Popcorn and Cheese
  • Relebogile Mabotja – The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast
  • Laconco – Timeline with Laconco
  • Si Jones – Si Sessions Africa

The Music Awards – Day 2

Afropop Artist of the Year:

  • Zethe – Abantu
  • Nomakhosini – Angsafuni Ngami
  • Motlanalo – Goya Goyile
  • Naledi Aphiwe – Romeo and Juliet
  • Lwah Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu

Amapiano Artist of the Year:

  • Kamo Mphela – Woza
  • Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo
  • Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
  • Bassie Kwelanga – 2.0
  • Babalwa M – Bothata

Sofnfree Artist of the Year:

  • Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
  • Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela
  • Kamo Mphela – Woza
  • Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
  • Makhadzi – Number 1

Collaboration of the Year:

  • Cici & Liema – Pantsi Impumelelo
  • Babalwa M & Yallunder – Mthuthuzeli
  • Mpho Sebina & Lioness Ratang – Lioness
  • Nosipho, Cici & Liema – Home
  • Boohle, DEE Koala & K Mat – Iskhath’ Sam Manje

Dance Artist of the Year:

  • Manana Highness – Mdali
  • Makhadzi – Number 1
  • Shandesh – Sdudla/Slender
  • Kharishma – Chokesmal
  • Azana – Abogogo

DJ of the Year:

  • Lerato Kganyago
  • DJ Tshepi
  • Lamiez Holworthy
  • DJ Zinhle
  • Kele Megano

Gospel Artist of the Year:

  • Mapula Monyepao – Hale Phirimile
  • Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
  • Sneizy Uyinqaba – Yethu
  • Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela
  • Sindi Ntombela – Ulithemba Lethu

Hip Hop Artist of the Year:

  • Ms Kulie – Dyi Baddie
  • Nadia Nakai – No Problems
  • Gigi Lamayne – Bleed Mama
  • StaticFlo – Seven7
  • Faith – K Qosh

Jazz Artist of the Year:

  • Salphina Kadiaka – Champaign
  • Rorisang Sechele – Tsoga
  • Tshenolo – Freedom Song
  • Gabi Motuba – Order My Steps

Reggae Artist of the Year:

  • Dimahr – Dry Tears
  • Undefynd – Danceholic
  • Lani M – Carried Away
  • Sankie Fayauman – Motherland
  • MadaGlory – Graceful Dub

Traditional Artist of the Year:

  • Phumla Music – Makhonjwa
  • MmaAusi – 2 Pula
  • Esther Mphahlele – Basadi
  • Miss Hillary – Hangwani

Song of the Year:

  • Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
  • Bassie Kwelanga – 2.0
  • Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni
  • Aya Msani – Dubai 2.0
  • Lwa Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu

Songwriter of the Year:

  • Bongiwe Mngomezulu – Uyangihola
  • Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be
  • Cnethemba Gonelo – Lindishonele
  • Motlanalo – Goya Goyile
  • Zoe Modiga – Uyakhazimula

Newcomer of the Year:

  • Nonny Muji – Nguye
  • Ayarhkay – Hamba
  • Lani M – What You Made Of
  • Mega Snowflake – Aketeng

Pop Artist of the Year:

  • Chante – Stay the Night
  • Tasha Baxter – Bipolar Bear
  • Jamie Lee Sexton – Missing
  • Anica Kiana – Kiss Me Hard

Music Video of the Year:

  • Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be
  • Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda
  • Naledi Aphiwe – Ngiyabonga
  • Kharishma – Chokeslem
  • Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo

NOW READ: Like father, Like son: Dr Sizwe Mpofu-Walsh earns law degree

Read more on these topics

award music

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Zuma can only appeal for ‘my removal’ if he’s convicted and sentenced, Downer says
News MK party wants Mchunu arrested amid explosive allegations
News ‘We don’t want him to be a pop star’: Allegations by KZN police commissioner Mkhwanazi sparks uproar
South Africa Dirco slams old travel advisory about terrorism in South Africa
News ‘Police are the chief criminal syndicate’: Saps R120bn budget criticised by MPs

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp