Dr Rebecca Malope to receive lifetime honour at Basadi in Music Awards

The awards recognise women across a range of categories in music, media, and entertainment.

Legendary gospel artist Dr Rebecca Malope will be honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2025 Basadi in Music Awards.

The 4th annual ceremony is set to take place on Saturday, 2 August, at the Joburg Theatre.

“We are proud to announce our Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, Dr Rebecca Malope… Her soul-stirring voice and unwavering dedication have shaped the heartbeat of our nation’s music for decades,” the organisation announced.

Malope, often referred to as the Queen of Gospel, has had a career spanning more than three decades and remains one of South Africa’s most celebrated artists.

In addition to Malope’s honour, the awards will recognise women across a range of categories in music, media, and entertainment.

Full list of Basadi in Music Awards 2025 nominees

The awards will be held over two days, starting on Friday, 1 August 2025, with the Vanguard Awards, which honour women working behind the scenes in entertainment.

The main Basadi in Music Awards ceremony will take place the following day, Saturday, 2 August, at the Joburg Theatre, recognising musical excellence across a wide range of genres and categories.

The Vanguard Awards – Day 1

Artist Manager of the Year:

Hloni Hlo Mohlala

Phindile Matroshe

Tholsi Pillay

Maphuthi Perez

Miss T Thwala

Entertainment Radio Presenter of the Year:

Relebogile Mabotja – 702 Unplugged Sessions

Lootlove – The Touchdown on Metro FM

Hlekani Shikwambana – Capricorn Experience, Capricorn FM

Lebo Maoela – Lesedi FM

Kgomotso Meso – Kaya 959

Mannehileng Letuka – Lesedi FM

Entertainment Journalist of the Year:

Keitumetse Maako – News24

Joy Mphande – TshisaLIVE

Nokuthula Zwane – Media24

Mbali Mbatha – City Press

Mapule Pule – Maftown Online

Choreographer of the Year:

Delta the Leo

Bontle Modiselle-Moloi

Tlhogi Molefi

Entertainment TV Presenter of the Year:

Lerai Newsish – MTV Base

Zanele Potela – Hotspot Seli

Mpumi Mlambo – Ushuni Womhlaba, SABC 1

Best Styled Artist of the Year:

Faith K

Moozlie

Kamo Mphela

Anele Zondo (Ney the Bae)

Entertainment TV Producer of the Year:

Relebogile Mabotja – Tyla’s Showmax Homecoming Concert

Dineo Lusenga – The Orbit (YouTube)

Entertainment Radio Producer of the Year:

Tlou Tlonae – Capricorn Breakfast, Capricorn FM

Phindile Mthombeni – The AM Prime Show, Emalahleni FM

Noni Khumalo – The Lunch League Y

Dineo Lusenga – The Midday Link Up, Metro FM

Make-Up Artist of the Year:

Bongi Mlotswa

Nomsa Madida

Nono Linchwe

Stephy Kwanaite

Hairstylist of the Year:

Hair by Nana R

Ntombomzi Lekgoro

Mbalezwehair

Jullz_Hairstylist

Tumelo Mj Afrobotique

Podcast Presenter of the Year:

Pharoahfi – Popcorn and Cheese

Relebogile Mabotja – The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast

Laconco – Timeline with Laconco

Si Jones – Si Sessions Africa

The Music Awards – Day 2

Afropop Artist of the Year:

Zethe – Abantu

Nomakhosini – Angsafuni Ngami

Motlanalo – Goya Goyile

Naledi Aphiwe – Romeo and Juliet

Lwah Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu

Amapiano Artist of the Year:

Kamo Mphela – Woza

Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo

Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda

Bassie Kwelanga – 2.0

Babalwa M – Bothata

Sofnfree Artist of the Year:

Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda

Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela

Kamo Mphela – Woza

Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni

Makhadzi – Number 1

Collaboration of the Year:

Cici & Liema – Pantsi Impumelelo

Babalwa M & Yallunder – Mthuthuzeli

Mpho Sebina & Lioness Ratang – Lioness

Nosipho, Cici & Liema – Home

Boohle, DEE Koala & K Mat – Iskhath’ Sam Manje

Dance Artist of the Year:

Manana Highness – Mdali

Makhadzi – Number 1

Shandesh – Sdudla/Slender

Kharishma – Chokesmal

Azana – Abogogo

DJ of the Year:

Lerato Kganyago

DJ Tshepi

Lamiez Holworthy

DJ Zinhle

Kele Megano

Gospel Artist of the Year:

Mapula Monyepao – Hale Phirimile

Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni

Sneizy Uyinqaba – Yethu

Xolly Mncwango – Liyabasebenzela

Sindi Ntombela – Ulithemba Lethu

Hip Hop Artist of the Year:

Ms Kulie – Dyi Baddie

Nadia Nakai – No Problems

Gigi Lamayne – Bleed Mama

StaticFlo – Seven7

Faith – K Qosh

Jazz Artist of the Year:

Salphina Kadiaka – Champaign

Rorisang Sechele – Tsoga

Tshenolo – Freedom Song

Gabi Motuba – Order My Steps

Reggae Artist of the Year:

Dimahr – Dry Tears

Undefynd – Danceholic

Lani M – Carried Away

Sankie Fayauman – Motherland

MadaGlory – Graceful Dub

Traditional Artist of the Year:

Phumla Music – Makhonjwa

MmaAusi – 2 Pula

Esther Mphahlele – Basadi

Miss Hillary – Hangwani

Song of the Year:

Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda

Bassie Kwelanga – 2.0

Nontokozo Mkhize – Esandleni

Aya Msani – Dubai 2.0

Lwa Ndlunkulu – Mnakwethu

Songwriter of the Year:

Bongiwe Mngomezulu – Uyangihola

Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be

Cnethemba Gonelo – Lindishonele

Motlanalo – Goya Goyile

Zoe Modiga – Uyakhazimula

Newcomer of the Year:

Nonny Muji – Nguye

Ayarhkay – Hamba

Lani M – What You Made Of

Mega Snowflake – Aketeng

Pop Artist of the Year:

Chante – Stay the Night

Tasha Baxter – Bipolar Bear

Jamie Lee Sexton – Missing

Anica Kiana – Kiss Me Hard

Music Video of the Year:

Liema Pantsi – Let Me Be

Zee Nxumalo – Ngisakuthanda

Naledi Aphiwe – Ngiyabonga

Kharishma – Chokeslem

Pabi Cooper – Pabi Jo

