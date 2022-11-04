Tweeps in a frenzy over Scorpion Kings’ booking fee and performance demands

Lethabo Malatsi

Netizens went into a frenzy after it was revealed that the South African Amapiano duo Scorpion Kings demand over 300 grand for booking fees.

Tweeps’ jaws dropped after one user shared a screengrab of an email enquiring about the booking fee for the Scorpion Kings composers Kabelo Motha, better known as Kabza De Small, and Themba Sekowe aka DJ Maphorisa.

Though some were not as stunned after citing the booking fee is actually “fair” and fitting for the Bopha hitmakers.

The email discloses that in order to book the duo for any event, whether indoor or outdoor, the fee ranges from R200 000 to R300 000. However, this fee excludes accommodation and transport.

Scorpion Kings’ demands

The Scorpion Kings‘ demands include five-star accommodation (two hotel suites and nine standard rooms) and a transport fee of R28 000, R100 per diem for each travelling member per day of stay, visa costs for each team member (if required) and armed private security.

It also stated that the fees exclude interviews and that additional cost for extra appearances will be added.

Maphorisa on Tuesday took to his Twitter account to address the booking fees quandary and “tech riders”. The agitated DJ went on to say club owners are actually given discounts at times.

U Club owners n promoters forget dat we give u guys discounted fees come with dat bullshit we will cancel u trust me we can do our own shows



Complaining about tech riders lame ???? now dats greed— Madumane (@DjMaphorisa) November 1, 2022

“You club owners and promoters forget that we give you guys discounted fees. Come with that bull**, we will cancel you [and] trust me we can do our own shows.

“Complaining about tech rider’s lame, now that’s greed,” the Ba Straata hitmaker wrote.

A tech rider is a list of technical stage instructions that allows the venue where you will be performing in as well as the engineers who might work the gig.

Tweeps in a frenzy

They must just buy a juke box and leave artists alone. If you can't afford to book an artist and sort the rider DONT.— Miss Chulumanco ???? (@chulu_mok) November 2, 2022

While some are in agreement with the booking fee, others beg to differ.

“I hear you king ???????? you fully right on this one. But let’s talk about these festive fees. You build relationships with booking agencies throughout the year and have a standard fee when December hits y’all charge three times what you have been the whole year.

But this amount is close to what some artists was charging about 4 years ago. If i remember correctly kwesta was R120k— Nema wama hunguni (@Ndinema) November 3, 2022

“I’m not complaining and I’m not coming at you but this thing is killing booking agents the same ones that help you during the year when it’s dry (this isn’t directed at anyone),” he continued.

