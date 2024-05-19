Apple Music bravely releases its list of 100 Best Albums of all time

A South African album is yet to appeared on the list. Miriam Makeba and Ladysmith Black Mambazo's albums could still make the cut

Apple Music has announced the release of its 100 Best Albums of all time, a celebratory list of the greatest bodies of work ever made. Picture; Apple Music

In a valiant move, Apple Music has announced the release of its 100 Best Albums of all time, a celebratory list of the greatest bodies of work ever made.

“Putting this list together was a true labour of love, both in that it was incredibly difficult to do and in that we are all so passionate about it,” said Apple Music’s global creative director and lead anchor for Apple Music 1, Zane Lowe in a statement.

The list that will inevitably incite debate was crafted by Apple Music’s team of experts alongside a select group of artists, including Maren Morris, Pharrell Williams, J Balvin, Charli XCX, Mark Hoppus, Honey Dijon, and Nia Archives, as well as songwriters, producers, and industry professionals.

“We were tasked with selecting the 100 best — that’s practically mission impossible. But as music fans, it was also amazing to really take a minute and sit and think about the music and albums and artists that we love so much in this context,” averred Lowe.

“If this list sparks more debate among fans outside of Apple Music and gets people talking passionately about the music they love, then we’ve done what we set out to do.”

Since last Monday Apple has released 10 albums from the long list, very featuring works by George Michael, Prince, Snoop Dogg and Solange. The list currently stands at number 41, which was Outkast’s Aquemini.

South African inclusion?

An album from Mzansi is yet to appeared on the list and South Africans shouldn’t keep their hopes up, not because of paucity of great South African albums but because the list has a strong focus on music released in the US and the United Kingdom.

Grammy award winning An Evening with Belafonte/Makeba by Mzansi’s Miriam Makeba and Harry Belafonte could make the list. The album was released in 1960 and despite the title; the album is not a collection of live duet performances by Belafonte and Makeba.

It’s a studio album of 12 tracks, five by Belafonte, five by Makeba, and two duets. The songs are all sung in isiXhosa and or isiZulu.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo gained worldwide recognition from its 1986 collaboration with American singer-songwriter Paul Simon on his Grammy Award-winning Graceland.

But their 1987 album Shaka Zulu could make an appearance on the list. The Grammy award winning album, features classic and fan favourite songs such as Unomathemba and King of Kings.

Hugh Masekela’s eight studio album The Promise of A Future is one that could also make the cut. Released in LA in 1968, the nine track album includes his chart topping Grazing in the Grass.

The last 10 albums will be revealed on Wednesday, May 22, with a special roundtable discussion broadcasting globally on Apple Music that features guest artists Nile Rodgers and Maggie Rogers reflecting on the list alongside Apple Music’s Ebro Darden and Lowe.

Lowe will also curate a special mashup-style DJ mix featuring songs from all 100 Best Albums.

All 100 Best Albums recipients will be given an award comprised of blasted anodized aluminum, sourced entirely from recycled Apple products, in a unique polished PVD gold.

The design on the back of the award takes its cues from a vinyl LP record and is inscribed with the artist’s name, the album title, and the album’s year of release.

