‘In the Ring with Eusebius McKaiser’ ahead of anniversary of his passing

Eusebius McKaiser died on May 30 last year. The anniversary of his passing will come a day after this year’s General Elections.

As manner of reflecting on the multifaceted person Eusebius McKaiser was, his loved ones have committed to remembering him on his own podcast, In the Ring with Eusebius McKaiser, leading up to the anniversary of his demise.

The renowned analyst, broadcaster and author died after suffering a suspected epileptic seizure on May 30 last year.

To reflect on the many hats he wore, friends and colleagues have come together to reflect and celebrate his life through eight part-episodes on his podcast.

“We explore Eusebius: the (non)activist, the journalist, the intellectual, political analyst and philosopher, the writer, the mentor, the friend, and the son,” averred a statement released on Eusebius’ Instagram page.

“Join us and share in this eight-part journey celebrating a man who shaped and challenged the narrative of South Africa’s social and political landscape.”

The activist

In the first episode, titled Final Episode 1, What Makes an Activist? host and friend Lovelyn Nwadeyi speaks with Former Deputy President of the Apartheid Museum Wayde Davy and founder of the Mina Foundation Zaakira Mohamed.

The Mina Foundation is an organisation on a mission to reduce period poverty and inspire confidence through a reusable menstrual cup. Eusebius was a board member of the foundation.

Meanwhile he was reluctantly roped into being a moderator for the Apartheid Museum’s debates.

The episode explores Eusebius’ work with the two organizations. But the discussion on the episode released on Worker’s Day is made more endearing by their personal anecdotes of their interaction with the feisty broadcaster.

‘I don’t want anybody else; I want him’

“The first time I heard Eusebius was on the radio, the first thing that I heard him say was [sic] ‘I’m a coloured, I’m gay’. When I listened to him, I thought, I love that he was so open and honest about his sexuality and who he was,” said Davy.

Davy said it took over a year to convince Eusebius join the museum.

“For 18 months I stalked him and harassed him. People at work were saying ‘surely there must be somebody else you can get,’ but I said I don’t want anybody else; I want him.”

After accepting to join the organization, Davy introduced Eusebius to the museum’s Director, and the late media personality showed up to the meeting in the most unique way.

“He came in a vest, shorts, slops and painted toenails,” shared Davy, highlighting his uniqueness.

Eusebius’ contribution to the Mina Foundation’s fight to reduce period poverty was quite significant, especially when going into schools to speak to young boys about the issues faced by young girls.

“He was our board member, the only non-menstruator on the board, but the most vocal, obviously,” quipped Mohamed.

“He always made himself available and came with me to schools, especially boys’ schools and universities. Eusebius was always part of a panel highlighting the plight of girls missing out on school, also saying to the world that if men had periods, we wouldn’t be having this conversation. If men had periods there would be a separate research budget on how to manage cramps, for example,” Mohamed said.

Episodes reflecting on other aspects of Eusebius’ life are expected to be released each week leading up to the anniversary of his demise, which ironically comes a day after the elections.

