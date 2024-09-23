Pirates of the Caribbean’s Brenton Thwaites to attend Comic Con Africa

Thwaites is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dick Grayson/Nightwing in the popular DC series Titans.

Thwaites has garnered international acclaim for his roles in productions such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Picture: Disney

With a just a few days left before Comic Con Africa kicks off, organisers have announced that Brenton Thwaites will be gracing the event.

Thwaites is renowned for his standout performances in hit series and blockbuster films.

Fans of the Australian actor can look forward to meeting him at the upcoming event, taking place at the Johannesburg Expo Centre.

Brenton Thwaites

Thwaites has garnered international acclaim for his roles in productions such as Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Giver, and Maleficent. However, he is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Dick Grayson/Nightwing in the popular DC series Titans.

While the event runs from 26 September (Thursday) to 29 September (Sunday), Thwaites will be attending the event 28 September (Saturday) and 29 September (Sunday).

Thwaites will appear on Comic Con Africa’s main stage in these slots:

Saturday: 12:30 to 12:55

Sunday: 10:00 to 10:25

The Incredible Hulk

Other international celebs that will be attending Comic Con Africa include legendary actor and bodybuilder, Lou Ferrigno.

Best known for his iconic role as the original Hulk in the 1970s television series The Incredible Hulk, Ferrigno’s appearance is set to be an incredible element to the show, delighting fans of all ages.

Ferrigno’s portrayal of the Hulk remains one of the most enduring and beloved versions of the character. From 1977 to 1982, he brought Marvel’s green giant to life in a way that captured the imagination of millions.

Joe Manganiello

Another star who is attending Comic Con Africa this year is Joe Manganiello.

Manganiello is known for his roles in True Blood, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Spider-Man, and Justice League among others.

In 2024, Manganiello became the host of Deal or No Deal Island. He can next be seen in Nonnas, where he stars alongside Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon.

The 5th live iteration of Comic Con Africa takes place from 26 to 29 September at Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

In addition to celebrity meet-and-greets, the event will feature panel discussions, artist alleys, an experience hall, and a host of activities for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

