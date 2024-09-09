The Incredible Hulk to attend Comic Con Africa in September

The actor is best known for his iconic role as the original Hulk in the 1970s television series The Incredible Hulk.

Comic Con Africa will have a tinge of green this year and it has nothing to do with the environment.

Imagine a genetics researcher with a tragic past who suffered a lab accident that made him transform into a raging, giant green monster…

You guessed it. Legendary actor and bodybuilder, Lou Ferrigno, will be attending this year’s event.

Lou Ferrigno

Best known for his iconic role as the original Hulk in the 1970s television series The Incredible Hulk, Ferrigno’s appearance is set to be an incredible element to the show, delighting fans of all ages.

Ferrigno’s portrayal of the Hulk remains one of the most enduring and beloved versions of the character. From 1977 to 1982, he brought Marvel’s green giant to life in a way that captured the imagination of millions.

His physicality and intense performance established him as a pop culture icon, and he continues to be revered by comic book enthusiasts and fans of the superhero genre worldwide.

Hulk opportunities

Beyond his role as the Hulk, Ferrigno has had an extensive career in film and television, along with being a prominent figure in the bodybuilding community. His popularity stretches beyond the screen, as he has also been an advocate for fitness and healthy living.

The 5th live iteration of Comic Con Africa takes place from 26 to 29 September at Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

Attendees of Comic Con Africa 2024 will have the unique opportunity to meet Lou Ferrigno in person, get professional photographs taken with him and get autographs from the man who first brought the Hulk to life.

In addition, Ferrigno will participate in panel discussions where he will share behind-the-scenes stories from his time on The Incredible Hulk, as well as insights into his career and passion for fitness.

While the event runs from 26 September(Thursday) to 29 September (Sunday), Ferrigno will be attending the event from 26 September (Thursday) to 28 September (Saturday).

Ferrigno will appear on Comic Con Africa’s main stage in these slots:

Thursday – 11:30am to 11:55am

Friday – 11:00am to 11:25am

Saturday – 10:30am to 10:55am

Joe Manganiello

Another star who is attending Comic Con Africa this year is Joe Manganiello.

Manganiello is known for his roles in True Blood, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Spider-Man, and Justice League among others.

In 2024, Manganiello became the host of Deal or No Deal Island. He can next be seen in Nonnas, where he stars alongside Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon.

