Why we must embrace our diverse cultures beyond language barriers

The low ratings of Modjadji raise questions about whether language is stopping us from embracing untold African stories and celebrating our diverse heritage.

First there was Shaka iLembe, a hit movie that was watched by millions as we sought to understand the rise of the Zulu nation.

Sunday nights were never the same. Everything stopped as a Zulu story was told and we learned more than as told by our history books.

More on the man who cuts a strategic figure in South African history.

We were taught in modern classroom of television and we soaked up the lesson, so much that we still yearn for more. The tale of the African people was being told and it was a sight to behold.

And because of the success of Shaka iLembe, we anticipated that Modjadji the Rain Queen, a story of the Bolobedu would have the same success.

The African people would learn of a tribe often unspoken of and we would ultimately peel at the layers of who we are, tribe by tribe, and gain a sense of pride in who we are as a people, undiluted by history. Alas, this has not been the case.

Ratings have been reported to be low. With such a gripping storyline, the excellence of the production team and skilled actors, one is led to believe that the language is the reason for the low ratings.

Are we unwilling to learn, that we allow ourselves to let a learning opportunity pass us by, again?

We watch shows like Khumbul’ekhaya and Utatakho, where children search for the fathers because they want to know who they are, pleading that cultural rituals be performed for them so that their lives can progress. Should culture then be seen as a crutch?

Not in my opinion. If you’re going to embrace something, culture included, embrace it wholeheartedly, even when life is going good.

In 2024, you find the liberal blacks, the clever ones, they call us coconuts, us who question culture but have no qualms with those who fully embrace it.

We tend to shy away from culture because those who are its custodians have themselves not been true to the cause.

I remember how the kraal was used as an excuse in a certain homestead issue. Those who could not understand it were said to be without cultural understanding. Culture is neither a crutch, nor an excuse for bad behaviour.

To begin to celebrate our heritage should not be tribal – it is a celebration of who we are.

We cannot shelve who we are based on language. We are not giving ourselves the learning opportunity of each other’s cultures because it does not mirror who we are to a T.

We are an assortment of tastes, yet stuck on the usual, afraid to unwrap the unknown, and that is a real shame.