Joe Manganiello from ‘Justice League’ to attend Comic Con Africa

South African movie fans are in for a treat at the Comic Con fans Africa with the attendance of acclaimed actor Joe Manganiello.

The 5th live iteration of Comic Con Africa takes place from 26 to 29 September at Johannesburg Expo Centre in Nasrec.

Joe Manganiello

Manganiello is known for his roles in True Blood, Magic Mike, Magic Mike XXL, Spider-Man, Justice League among others.

In 2024, Manganiello became the host of Deal or No Deal Island. He can next be seen in Nonnas, where he stars alongside Vince Vaughn and Susan Sarandon.

Attendees will have the exclusive opportunity to participate in autograph sessions and photo ops withthe actor throughout the event.

In addition to autographs and photo ops, Manganiello will participate in Q&A sessions, giving fans insight into his exciting career and sharing behind-the-scenes stories from his various film and television projects.

These interactive sessions will allow attendees to directly ask questions and gain a deeper understanding of his work and experiences in the entertainment industry.

Dan Fogler

Another international guest who will be at the Comic Con Africa this year is American actor, comedian and writer Dan Fogler.

Fogler’s television credits include guest appearances on shows such as Hannibal, The Goldbergs, and The Walking Dead.

He also had a recurring role on the NBC series Man Up! in 2011. Fogler appeared in films Balls of Fury, Good Luck Chuck, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and has done voice acting for Kung Fu Panda, Horton Hears a Who!, and Mars Needs Moms.

Dan Fogler. Picture: X/@CNET

In addition to his work in front of the camera, Fogler is also a writer and director. He is also a comic book writer and has created several series, including Moon Lake and Brooklyn Gladiator. He has also written for Marvel Comics and DC Comics.

Comic Con Africa

Comic Con is the largest multi-genre pop-culture and gaming exhibition and festival in the world, featuring people’s love for comics, gaming, film, television, live shows and all things pop culture.

The four-day spectacle features people dressed up as their favourite characters, international celebrities making special appearances, an unparalleled pop culture shopping experience, competitive and casual gaming, trading cards, tabletop gaming, interactive experiences, anime, and more.

Last year, more than 80 000 people attended the 2023 event at Nasrec. Tickets to celebrate the 5th live show are now available from R200.

