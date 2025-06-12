RIP Brian Wilson: Tributes pour in for The Beach Boys’ surf-rock poet

The music world mourns pop visionary Brian Wilson, the creative force behind 'The Beach Boys', who passed away on Wednesday.

Musician Brian Wilson (left) performs in 2014. The Beach Boys (from left) Al Jardine, Mike Love, Dennis Wilson, Brian Wilson and Carl Wilson of The Beach Boys in Los Angeles in 1964. Inset: John Cusack as Wilson in ‘Love & Mercy’. Pictures: Frazer Harrison. Getty Images via AFP, X and River road entertainment/ Battl/ Collection ChristopheL via AFP

Brian Wilson, co-founder and creative genius behind The Beach Boys, has died at the age of 82 on Wednesday, 11 June.

His passing comes mere days after the death of funk-rock star Sly Stone, who invented his own kind of funky hybrid of rock ‘n’ roll and R&B with his ’60s group Sly and the Family Stone.

Over the decades, Wilson was lauded for crafting The Beach Boys’ signature harmonies and groundbreaking albums like Pet Sounds.

RIP Brian Wilson: ‘Sharing our grief with the world’

The family of the pop music icon not provide a cause of death in their statement on Instagram.

“We are at a loss for words right now,” said his family. “We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

Wilson was placed under a legal conservatorship last year due to a “major neurocognitive disorder”.

Brian Wilson: The man who shaped the sound of California

Born in 1942, Brian Wilson formed The Beach Boys in 1961 with his brothers Dennis and Carl, cousin Mike Love, and friend Al Jardine.

This image of the band carrying a surfboard featured on their album ‘Surfer Girl’. Picture: Screengrab/ X

Wilson’s ability to blend intricate harmonies with emotional storytelling set The Beach Boys apart in the 1960s.

He masterminded signature hits like Surfin’ USA, God Only Knows, and Good Vibrations, and his innovative studio production on the landmark album Pet Sounds helped redefine pop music.

Crafting a unique sound

His work transcended pop, influencing genres from rock to hip-hop. As Elton John noted, Wilson “shaped music forever” with his fearless creativity.

Wilson’s genius lay in his meticulous production.

He layered vocals and instruments in ways previously unheard, creating a “California sound” that captured the era’s spirit. Tracks like Good Vibrations demonstrated his experimental edge, blending psychedelia with pop.

LISTEN: The Beach Boys’ biggest hits

Personal struggles

Despite withdrawing from touring in 1964 due to mental health struggles, Wilson continued to compose and influence music for decades.

His life story, marked by both triumph and adversity – including battles with schizoaffective disorder and substance use – has inspired books, documentaries, and biopics.

Tributes from bandmates, family and music icons for Brian Wilson

His bandmates, alongside global music icons, have shared heartfelt tributes, celebrating a man who “changed the goalposts” for songwriting.

Chorus of voices mourn passing of Brian Wilson

Numerous music legends also paid tribute:

Nancy Sinatra: “His cherished music will live forever,” she wrote on Instagram, adding that “one of the biggest thrills” of her life was singing California Girls with him.

John Cusack, who portrayed Wilson in Love & Mercy, wrote on X:

“The maestro has passed – an open heart with two legs… Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight.”

The maestro has passed – the man was a open heart with two legs – with an ear that heard the angels. Quite literally. Love and Mercy for you and yours tonight .

RIP Brian. https://t.co/5JJXOWp7Lg…



Brian wrote down the lyrics of love and mercy for me – pic.twitter.com/v1TAFOoBvK — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 11, 2025

A legacy that endures

Wilson’s influence extends beyond his lifetime. Pet Sounds remains a benchmark for album production, studied by musicians and producers alike. His struggles with mental health, candidly shared in later years, also endeared him to fans, showing his human side.

As tributes pour in, it’s clear Wilson’s work will continue to inspire.

Brian Wilson’s death marks the end of an era, but his music ensures his legacy lives on. From sun-soaked anthems to introspective ballads, his catalogue is a testament to a singular talent.

The Beach Boys’ tributes, alongside those from fans and peers, affirm his place as one of music’s greatest minds.

