Opinion

Home » News » Opinion

Avatar photo

By Editorial staff

Journalist

2 minute read

1 Oct 2024

06:00 am

Kris Kristofferson: A rebel in country music

Kris Kristofferson, who passed away at 88, left behind a musical legacy that stood against war and injustice, blending activism with country music classics.

Kris Kristofferson: A rebel in country music

The family of US singer-songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson has confirmed his passing, at the age of 88. Picture: Per Ole Hagen / Getty Images

There can be few things more emblematic of conservative America than country music, which conjures up images of racist white boys in pick-up trucks waving Confederate flags.

Yet, not everyone who taps their feet to country music wants to “make America great again” or vote for Donald Trump… and there are country musicians and singers from the opposite political pole entirely.

One of them was Kris Kristofferson, who died this weekend at the age of 88.

Known for the easy-listening classics like Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down and Me and Bobby McGee – which crossed over from country onto the mainstream Billboard charts – Kristofferson was also a bit of a rebel and social activist.

He once said: “I’ve been a radical for a long time. I guess it’s too bad. I’d be more marketable as a rightwing redneck. But I got into this to tell the truth as I saw it.”

ALSO READ: Country star, actor Kris Kristofferson dead at 88

He opposed war, after growing up in a military family and despite being a US Army helicopter pilot.

But he also sang about the brutalisation of America’s farmers by rampant capitalism.

His legacy is his music.

Feeling good is easy when you hear it… and that should be good enough for all of us.

Read more on these topics

music Tributes United States of America (USA/US)

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘We’ll not allow criminals to prevail’: Ramaphosa says Lusikisiki shooting won’t go unpunished
Politics Mashaba denies tension between ActionSA and ANC over mayoral position in Tshwane
South Africa No refunds for those who paid for e-tolls, says Gauteng finance MEC Maile
Betway PSL WATCH: ‘Drunk’ Gallants striker Mhango injured in car accident
Politics You will never dictate terms to ANC members, Lesufi tells Zille

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES