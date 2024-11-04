British singer Tunde Baiyewu collaborates with Zonke and other Mzansi stars in new project

Lighthouse Family’s ex member Tunde Baiyewu has dropped new music. Picture: Supplied

Former member of the multi-platinum-selling Lighthouse Family, Tunde Baiyewu, has released an EP, Tunde & The Troubadours EP 1, featuring top South African artists.

The EP is Baiyewu’s first solo project since leaving the Lighthouse Family.

Released on 1 November, the project includes collaborations with South African artists such as Zonke, Vusi Mahlasela, PJ Powers, and the Drakensberg Boys Choir.

Speaking to The Citizen, Baiyewu revealed that the idea to collaborate with South African artists emerged during a conversation with a friend.

“South Africa actually chose me! I grew up in Lagos, Nigeria, and listened to iconic artists like Sunny Ade, Fela Kuti, Hugh Masekela, and Miriam Makeba.

“When a friend in Cape Town asked if I fancied doing a duet with a South African artist, a light bulb went off in my head,” he said.

The EP’s first track, a rendition of Bill Withers’ Lean On Me, features the award-winning Zonke.

“Zonke was the first to agree to the project, and her voice added such depth to the song,” Baiyewu said.

For the second song, I Saw the Light, Baiyewu teamed up with South African legend Vusi Mahlasela.

On I Need You, Baiyewu is joined by PJ Powers and the Drakensberg Boys Choir.

“The song perfectly captures how I feel about the dissolution of an old relationship. I’m sure many can relate to that,” he said.

Tunde Baiyewu’s plans for a South African show

Baiyewu said he hopes to bring Tunde & The Troubadours EP 1 music show to South Africa soon.

He last performed in South Africa a few months ago at the Jazz Festival in Cape Town.

“The reception was incredible. Making a record for people to listen to online or on vinyl is one thing, but experiencing it live is something unique. Every live show so far has received such warm feedback.”

