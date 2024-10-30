Multi-Grammy winner James Bay is coming to South Africa

'I was sort of desperate to finally get to South Africa...'

Internationally acclaimed multi-Grammy Award winner singer-songwriter James Bay is coming to South Africa as part of his much-anticipated tour.

Bay will bring his soulful melodies and electrifying performances to audiences in Cape Town and Johannesburg in March next year.

Speaking to The Citizen, the Hold Back the River hitmaker expressed his excitement about visiting South Africa or the first time.

“I was sort of desperate to finally get to South Africa. It’s long overdue, and I’m excited to experience the beautiful scenery and taste some excellent South African wine,” he said.

Discussing his preparations for the tour, Bay said rehearsals will only begin in January 2025.

“So the preparation is just excitement and kind of trying to stay focused. I’m going to do some big rehearsals with my band and get a lot of new songs from this new album ready.

“But also, I understand that South African audiences love to sing along and I love it when audiences love to sing along.”

New offering

Bay recently released his fourth studio album, Changes All the Time, which he describes as a reflection of his life experiences over the past decade.

“I’ve been doing this now professionally for just over 10 years. And I sort of recognised that I write a lot of songs as a sort of therapy, because all the things that I get anxious about and struggle to communicate, I manage better at turning them into songs,” he explained.

The album addresses themes of change and personal growth, with Bay acknowledging the complexities of relationships and the challenges that come with them.

“On my second album, I experimented with electronic noises, while my latest work focuses more on guitar solos and allowing my voice to take centre stage,” Bay said, sharing that his sound has evolved significantly.

He added: ” On my third album, I drew from a variety of influences, blending and combining them in fresh ways. This time around, I’ve been particularly inspired to play more guitar, adding solos and letting my voice take centre stage in the mix.

“My sound has evolved significantly, and creating this music felt more effortless than ever. Instead of overthinking the sounds, I simply played in the studio and let the music flow naturally.”

Future plans

Although Bay has won multiple Grammys and achieved remarkable success at just 34 years old, he envisions even more for his future.

“I hope to experience another decade at the same level of success. I’m excited to headline my first arena show in the UK next February, which marks a significant milestone for me.”

He also expressed his enthusiasm for connecting with South African fans.

“It’s finally time for us to meet, and I’m thrilled to come to South Africa. I can’t wait to perform,” he added.

Cape Town: Thursday, March 27, 2025 – Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens

Thursday, March 27, 2025 – Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens Johannesburg: Saturday, March 29, 2025 – Marks Park, Emmarentia

Tickets will be available for purchase from Wednesday, 30 October, at 9am on breakoutevents.co.za.

