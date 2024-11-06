‘African music is limitless in its power and reach’ – SA’s Nomcebo on teaming up with Nigerian and Kenyan stars on ‘Meta’

From left to right: Nomcebo Zikode, Fireboy DML and Sofiya Nzau. Pictures. Instagram

Grammy Award-winning singer Nomcebo Zikode has joined forces with Kenya’s Sofiya Nzau and Nigeria’s Fireboy DML in a new single, Meta, which showcases the unique 3-Step genre.

The 3-Step genre, pioneered by South African artists like Thakzin, is a bass-driven, three-count rhythm that diverges from the traditional four-count beats.

It blends influences from Amapiano, Afro-tech, and broken beat, resulting in an immersive musical experience.

Speaking to The Citizen, Nomcebo shared that the collaboration idea emerged when she met Fireboy DML in Hollywood.

“We started working on the song together, and later when Sofiya came to South Africa, we saw an opportunity to bring her on board,” she explained.

Highlighting the power of African unity in music.

Tapping into 3-Step for the first time, Nomcebo said this collaboration highlights the power of African unity in music.

“3-Step is more than just a rhythm; it’s one of the stories that reflect who we are as South Africans.

“Collaborating with Fireboy and Sofiya on this project has been a dream, and together we hope to share a piece of South Africa with the world, showing that African music is limitless in its power and reach,” she said.

For Kenyan star Sofiya Nzau, who brings her East African heritage into Meta, the recording of the song was a memorable experience.

She said she had never met either Nomcebo or Fireboy DML before the song’s recording.

“I met Nomcebo in South Africa when we were recording and only met Fireboy during the music video shoot. It was amazing seeing and connecting with them.

“It’s incredible to bring my East African roots into a song that has the power to unite us all.

“Meta celebrates all that we are as Africans, and it’s an honour to share our music with the world.”

‘Meta’ music video

The trio released the music video a few days ago, and it has already garnered over half a million views on YouTube.

Set against the iconic backdrop of Soweto, the music video was directed by the acclaimed South African duo Bongani Tshabalala and Vuyo Mpantsha, with choreography designed by Zoyi Muendane and Eugene Baloyi.

Nomcebo on nurturing rising stars through her own record label

Beyond her musical achievements, Nomcebo recently launched her own label, Emazulwini Productions, dedicated to nurturing rising stars.

Speaking to The Citizen previously, Nomcebo said she aims to create an environment where artists receive fair, clear contracts and are encouraged to thrive both creatively and professionally.

“I always tell them to be humble and patient, and to understand that music is a business,” she said.

