‘I am devastated’ – Izingane Zes’thembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni on leaked audio of her ‘fiancé’

Vuyokazi got it engaged a few weeks ago...

Izingane Zes’thembu star Vuyokazi Nciweni has released a statement addressing allegations about her marriage.

This comes after an audio recording, alleged to be of the reality TV star’s fiancé, chef Xolani Sabelo, circulated on social media.

In the audio, among other things, the man alleges that he was pressured to pay lobola for Nciweni.

Men will embarrass you 🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ hawu Chef Xolani and Vuyokazi’s Marriage..ay kuningi kuningi this year 😭💔 pic.twitter.com/8ZWkDYfhpM — Sis’Omhl’Omd’Opholileyo (@Loenz_N) November 2, 2024

ALSO READ: Actor James Van Der Beek diagnosed with colorectal cancer

Vuyokazi Nciweni: ‘I am devastated’

Responding to the audio, Vuyokazi said she was devastated by the things said in the recording.

She added that the public airing of her private matters has caused her emotional distress.

“I recently learned, as many of you have, about troubling accusations and statements circulating in voice notes from my fiancé, suggesting that I had somehow forced him into paying lobola.

“These accusations have brought to light a side of him that I was previously unaware of or perhaps chose not to see.

“I am devastated by the things said, and I am struggling to process the emotional impact of this situation,” she said.

Nciweni said the revelations have led her to confront difficult truths about her relationship.

“I am a woman who has always sought to live my life with authenticity and privacy, yet I continually find my personal life in the public domain, especially regarding my relationships.

“I stand here heartbroken and disillusioned, coming to terms with the painful reality of being let down once again.”

Wrapping up her statement, Nciweni expressed empathy for other women who have found themselves in similar situations.

“To all those who have endured betrayal or heartbreak, I extend my solidarity. I ask that we cultivate empathy and kindness, not just for me, but for anyone who has faced the pain of love gone wrong.

“I will not be making further comments on this matter and ask that my privacy be respected as I navigate this challenging time.”

Nciweni and Chef Xolani got engaged a few weeks ago. The reality star took to her Instagram page in August to share a now-deleted picture from her lobola ceremony with the caption ‘a promise kept.’

NOW READ: Music legend Quincy Jones dies at 91