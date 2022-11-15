Burna Boy wins Best African Act at the 2022 MTV EMA’s

Citizen Reporter

Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy was crowned the Best Africa Act at the 2022 MTV EMAs.

Announced during the pre-award ceremony, the Award saw Burna edge other nominees including Ayra Starr (Nigeria), Black Sherif (Ghana), Musa Keys (South Africa) and Zuchu (Tanzania) following a wildly successful 2022.

US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift poses with the award for “Best Video” during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

Taylor Swift was the queen of the night earning four awards at the 2022 MTV EMAs held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Swift took top awards including “Best Artist,” “Best Video,” “Best Pop” and “Best Longform Video” for All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version).

Nicki Minaj was awarded “Best Song” for Super Freaky Girl, and “Best Hip Hop,” while Harry Styles won “Best Live.”

MTV EMA 2022 hosts New Zealand filmmaker, actor, and comedian Taika Waititi (L) and British singer and songwriter Rita Ora stand on stage during the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in D¸sseldorf, on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

Hosted by Rita Ora and Taika Waititi, the live global music celebration featured electrifying performances from chart-topping artists and honoured fan favourites across 20 categories.

The show also featured a moving performance by Ukrainian Band Kalush Orchestra with a powerful display of support for Ukraine.

Show host Rita Ora won “Best Look ‘Personal Style’”, while “Video for Good” went to Sam Smith feat. Kim Petras for Unholy.

READ: DStv Delicious Festival: We saw Burna Boy, but at what cost?

The “Best Collaboration” award went to David Guetta and Bebe Rexha for I’m Good (Blue) while Guetta also nabbed “Best Electronic,” and new EMA category “Best Metaverse Performance” went to BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile.

On a night that saw EMA hosts Rita Ora and Taikia Waititi bring the fashion and the fun with unforgettable looks and show moments, David Guetta and Bebe Rexha opened the performances with their hit song I’m Good (Blue), with Guetta DJing from a massive riser and Rexha swinging onto the stage.

Stormzy performed his ballad Fire Babe for the first time on TV, creating an intimate show moment with kinetic lighting and special guest vocalist, Debbie.

South African rapper Nasty C poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

SPINALL, Äyanna and Nasty C closed the night performing Power flanked by roller skaters with tracking devices that made the lights on the stage form funky patterns.

He uploaded the originals but hes not deleting the photoshopped ones ???????????????????? https://t.co/ritel4Ii5f pic.twitter.com/hLneyGW48I— Zakiyah (@ZakzR) November 14, 2022

This year’s “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” honourees are three resilient Ukrainian women – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina – who are fighting for the care and rights of those impacted by the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

Their work includes providing shelter for refugees, evacuating and caring for families raising children, adolescents and young people with disabilities, providing art and group therapy for women and families who have been separated from their families and more.

The recipients were honoured during the MTV EMA Red Carpet show which was broadcast live on MTV globally and streamed on the MTV EMA website.

Repeat broadcasts of the MTV EMAs 2022 will air on MTV EMA awards on MTV, DStv channel 130.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in Düsseldorf, on November 13, 2022. (Photo by Sascha Schuermann / AFP)

Full list of 2022 MTV EMA winners

Best Africa Act – Burna Boy

Best Song – Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Video – Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist – Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration – David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Best Live – Harry Styles

Best Pop – Taylor Swift

Best New – SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop – Lisa

Best Latin- Anitta

Best Electronic – David Guetta

Best Hip Hop – Nicki Minaj

Best Rock – Muse

Best Alternative – Gorillaz

Best R&B – Chlӧe

Best Longform – Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video For Good – Sam Smith Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)

Biggest Fans – BTS

Best Push – SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance – BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile

Best Look ‘Personal Style’ – Rita Ora

Generation Change – Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina

READ NEXT: DStv to broaden entertainment content across its packages

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho