DStv to broaden entertainment content across its packages

Paramount Africa dropped a great bombshell that viewers will now get to enjoy an even broader general entertainment selection as the leading media company is set to makes changes to its DStv offering as well as Comedy Central Africa and MTV will expand reach across more DStv packages.

This is to ensure that more audiences have access to great local and international content and will expand reach across DStv packages, including DStv Access package.

Viewers can look forward to new content including a brand-new season of Comedy Central Live from award-winning The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents, amongst others, and on MTV (channel 130) viewers will get to enjoy South Africans very own Have Faith.

“We are pleased to be extending our audience reach. As a brand that aims to constantly provide authentic content to our audiences, this move will ensure that more audiences have access to great local and international content,” said senior vice president and General Manager Paramount Africa and peer lead, BET International, Monde Twala.

Changes to the following packages:

DStv Compact package

At the price of R409 and with 121 channels at the moment, Compact package viewers will access the best local and international stand-up specials, sitcoms, sketch and prank shows, adult animation, and many more.

DStv Family package

The leading youth entertainment brand, MTV will now be available on DStv Family at a cost of R299.

With classic variety and reality shows including hilarious viral video variety show, Ridiculousness and cyber relationship reality-based documentary, Catfish, the audience will access the best local shows including the latest season of Have Faith, a glimpse into the life of influencer and entrepreneur, Faith Nketsi.

“As the MultiChoice Group we are dedicated to continually review of our packages in line with the evolving tastes of our customers,” Executive Head Content Strategy and third-party channels at Multichoice Group, Georginah Machiridza said.

*Compiled by Lethabo Malatsi

