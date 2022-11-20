Winemaker and Young Winemaker award winners announced in style

Citizen Reporter

The Winemaker and Young Winemaker awards announced its winners in style at a black-tie gala dinner showcasing their prestigious talent.

Held at the Five Star Arabella Hotel and Spa in Kleinmond on Saturday, 19 November, winemakers had to produce wine that the judging panel considers the best in a specified class, with Conrad Vlok (Strandveld Wines) and Jerome van Rooi (Cederberg) emerging victorious.

The field was narrowed down to twelve finalists through rigorous judging by a panel of wine experts: with six winemakers shortlisted for the prestigious Winemaker of the Year award, and six for the Young Winemaker of the Year title.

With the Winemaker of the Year in its 42nd year and the Young Winemaker running for 22 years, the awards celebrated the skills and talent of the vintners and were open to all in the South African wine industry at no cost, thus, affording all winemakers an equal opportunity.

Left: Jerome van Rooi from Cederberg (2022 Young Winemaker of the Year) andright: Conrad Vlok from Strandveld Wines (2022 Winemaker of the Year). Picture: Supplied

Prestigious wine industry competitions

The Winemaker and Young Winemaker awards, focusing on quality and recognition of excellence, are regarded as one of the country’s most prestigious and well-respected wine industry competitions.

The categories for 2022 were Sauvignon Blanc for Winemaker of the Year, and Red Wines of any varietal or blend for Young Winemaker of the Year, and the winning Winemaker received R50 000 while the Young Winemaker, R25 000 and a trip to an exciting wine producing destination.

This year’s Diners Club Winemaker of the Year (Sauvignon Blanc), Conrad Vlok, delighted the judges with his 2021 Strandveld Poffaderbos Sauvignon Blanc.

The 2022 Diners Club Young Winemaker of the Year, Jerome van Rooi, received his award (Red Wines category) for the 2020 Cederberg Five Generations Cabernet Sauvignon.

