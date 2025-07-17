Bushbuckridge Film Festival: Giving accessibility and community inclusion through film

The inaugural Bushbuckridge Film Festival is one of the few festivals that encourage home-grown talent to nurture their gifts locally.

Festivals, whether for music or other art disciplines, are often hosted in urban areas; hence, most creatives based in rural parts of the country are usually encouraged to leave and move to the big city to be recognised.

Held in rural Mpumalanga, the inaugural Bushbuckridge Film Festival is one of the few festivals that encourage home-grown talent to nurture their gifts locally.

The Bushbuckridge Film Festival is a flagship programme of the Bushbuckridge Arts Festival, established in 2023.

The festival is steadfast in its mission: to champion authentic storytelling and nurture the next generation of filmmakers from Bushbuckridge and beyond.

“The festival is growing, and it’s inspiring to see its trajectory reach new heights,” says festival coordinator Dipa Khoza.

The festival is free to the public and has been ongoing from Wednesday until this Saturday.

Bushbuckridge Film Festival’s pillars

The Bushbuckridge Film Festival is built on a trio of pillars: film screenings, hands-on workshops and industry talks.

“These components are designed to uplift and educate aspiring writers, filmmakers, actors, and producers, giving them meaningful opportunities to learn from and engage with some of South Africa’s most respected voices in film and television,” Khoza said.

Celebrated television legend Jerry Phele, whose breakout role was on Emzini Wezinsizwa as Mofokeng, will also be in attendance to share his insights. Former Rhythm City actor Elliot Sabelo Makhubo will also be present to share his industry insight.

Born in Orinoco A, in Bushbuckridge, Skeem Saam actor Thabo Mkhabela will have somewhat of a homecoming at the festival.

“I’m honoured to be part of the Bushbuckridge Film Festival,” shared Mkhabela. “It feels good to return home and contribute to a platform that empowers our local talent.”

The festival is committed to accessibility and community inclusion.

Screenings and festival events will take place across five key villages in Bushbuckridge — Manyeli Village, Utah Community Hall, Obrigado Hombesed Care in Zoeknog (Pharea Village), Hluvukani Hall, and Mabharule Village in Lillydale — bringing the big screen directly to the people.

“This grassroots approach sparks dialogue, fosters pride in local talent, and redefines what cultural access looks like in rural spaces,” said the festival coordinator, Khoza.

