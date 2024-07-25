Buskaid’s annual concert promises a captivating blend of classics and modern beats this year

The Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble’s first official performance happened in February 1997.

The founder of the Buskaid Soweto String Ensemble, Rosemary Nalden, says she and her team are ready to captivate the audience at this year’s edition of their annual concert.

The annual concert will take place at Holy Trinity Church in Braamfontein on Saturday, 17 August.

This year’s concert promises a diverse and captivating blend of classical and modern music.

Speaking to The Citizen, the 80-year-old said the audience can look forward to a rich tapestry of sounds, ranging from the historic compositions of Biber to the lively beats of amapiano.

Nalden on inclusivity and great performances

Nalden said this year’s concert, influenced by the integration of younger students and the selection of Buskaid’s new leader, includes folk music and a poignant piece by black American composer Florence Price.

The concert will also feature a stirring performance of Ernest Bloch’s “Nigun” by the new leader, Tshidiso Boikanyo, among others.

Speaking about what influenced this year’s selection, Nalden said: “This year I wanted to choose a programme which would involve everyone, from our new 13-year-old member upwards.”

She added: “Some of it is folk music from other countries, which is great because it ties in with the energy of the township music that we play. Plus, this year, we’re playing in Women’s Month, so I’ve chosen a very touching and well-known piece by the black American composer Florence Price.

“And speaking of black composers, we’re back to our old favourite, Chevalier St Georges, whose overture to his ballet music we are performing.”

This year’s concert will showcase the team’s talent in arranging and performing amapiano, alongside a tradition of energetic, popular finales.

She said the inclusion of the amapiano genre marks a new venture for Buskaid.

“Over the years, our young musicians have come up with kwela, gospel, afrojazz, and afropop. This year it’s amapiano, and they take ownership by doing all the listening and arranging. In any case, traditionally we have always built up to a light, energetic, and popular climax to all our concerts.”

Development of a new music centre

Nalden said their future plans include the development of a new music centre in Diepkloof, created in collaboration with one of her former students.

She added: “We also know that we must continue to expand our reach in the community and give generations of young children access to high-quality string teaching.

“Currently, we have many young beginners, of whom a sizeable number are extremely talented.”

Nalden said she hopes to leave a lasting legacy of musical passion and successful careers in performance and teaching, extending Buskaid’s influence across South Africa.

