‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ review: Stand-up comedy with a semblance of a plot

While the blockbuster is unlikely to relaunch Marvel Studios' second golden wave, it entertains as it should.

Picture: Supplied

With quintessential Deadpool self-awareness, Ryan Reynolds cheekily quips his way through two hours of boredom-killing gratification.

Deadpool & Wolverine takes any attempts to be serious and turns them into cannon-fodder for fourth-wall-shattering slaps in the face that the audience laps up by the bucket load.

Highlighting the shortcomings of the film would play right into the hands of the red spandex-clad anti-hero, whose wit and sarcasm are infuriatingly infectious.

Not smart, but canny

The writers, which includes leads Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, have pre-empted the complaints of any eager analysts, rendering reactionary internet rage impotent in the way they turn forced plot conveniences into gags.

There are a few consequences to the characters’ actions, illustrated by the two leads, who with regenerative powers, repeatedly hacking and slashing at one another with futile inanity.

Addressing the question of Logan’s return right off the bat, the film declares its objectives early, then goes about giving MCU disciples what they want.

As for plot, it revolves around a basic quest that sets the platform for scene-based laughs, climaxing with a deserving moment for the main men to combine in heroic sacrificial glory.

Two veterans in well-worn gloves

In what feels like a buddy-cop film at times, Deadpool remains his lovably insufferable self throughout, while Logan goes from sullen to angry to grumpy in the span of two hours.

Cameos, crowd-pleasing returns and a host of easter eggs will give MCU fans a plethora of excitement and one-liners to take home.

Cinema is allowed to be fun and anyone with the desire to laugh at easy jokes and slapstick gore will get exactly that.

Depending on which side of the fence you sit, it is either a masterful return of everyone’s favourite loudmouth that breathes new life into the respective franchises, or the last hurrah of a genre whose time has come.

Shallow, self-deprecating and savage, it does exactly what it is expected to do and does it well, making it a success and worth the cost of the movie going experience.