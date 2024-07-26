Celebs And Viral

By Lineo Lesemane

26 Jul 2024

Blxckie drops ‘See You Soon’ – An EP inspired by growth and global travels

Blxckie, real name Sihle Sithole

Blxckie, real name Sihle Sithole, has released new music. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Internationally renowned hip-hop star Blxckie, real name Sihle Sithole, has released his highly anticipated EP, See You Soon.

The EP, which consists of eight tracks, was released on Friday, 26 July.

Speaking to The Citizen, Blxckie said his new offering captures the essence of his recent experiences and travels since signing with Def Jam.

“This EP is mostly inspired by the travels I’ve been on since signing to Def Jam,” Blxckie shared.

“A lot of work was done in a short amount of time, and it was a lot to take in and experience all these things I thought were so far-fetched.”

He added that the EP also tells stories about the people around him who inspire his music.

“In general, the EP conveys a message of growth when it comes to myself and my brand because I didn’t really go out of my way to make it heavily detailed or conceptual.

“Each song has its own feeling and story to give variety and show my capabilities.”

Collaborations and feature highlights

Blxckie emphasised that the EP serves as a segue into something bigger.

“The producers I worked with are mostly the ones I collaborated with on my trips to America, suggested by the label, which I really enjoyed.

“I only have one feature on the project, K1llbrady. He is a kid I believe in so much that I wanted to use my platform to get more eyes on him, and I knew he would elevate the song that I have him on.”

Out of the eight tracks, Blxckie said he has a special fondness for the track titled In the Process.

“It stands out sonically from the rest of the songs on the project, and it’s a song I made with the theme of mental health in mind, which is something I don’t really speak on.”

With this EP, Blxckie hopes listeners will recognise his growth as an artist and as a person.

He added: “I hope it also gets people excited for what’s about to happen. Musically, I am working on my sophomore album, so that’s the main thing in my opinion, but definitely more travelling and performing all over the world as we elevate.”

