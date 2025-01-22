Celebrity identity theft scams on the rise: Expert offers tips to protect yourself

Many celebrities, most recently, Connie Ferguson, have complained about their names being used to scam people on social media.

Scammers are increasingly using the names of high-profile celebrities to swindle unsuspecting fans.

A few days ago, Connie Ferguson warned her followers about scammers using her name to defraud people on social media.

Many local celebrities, such as Somizi, Maps Maponyane, and Lerato Kganyago, to name just a few, have also fallen victim to these types of crimes.

ALSO READ: Scammers now using Ramaphosa’s name to exploit victims

Speaking to The Citizen, Mike Bolhuis, a cybercrime specialist investigator, explained that there has been a significant increase in these types of cybercrimes in South Africa.

He added that many factors contribute to these scams, highlighting that efforts by social media platforms to identify and curb these scams have also increased, which might help stabilise the trend in the future.

“This surge can be attributed to several factors, including the increasing number of techniques and tools available, the growing popularity of social media platforms, and the public’s heightened trust in celebrities.

“It’s also needless to say that people generally and easily fall for ‘get-rich-quick schemes,’ especially when a ‘celebrity’ is convincing you to get involved with them.”

Bolhuis also emphasised that these scams do not only occur in South Africa.

“It’s important to note that it’s not only in South Africa but globally. Social media is accessible to most parts of the world, so it’s easy for a South African to fall for a fake profile of, for example, Donald Trump. These scams often prey on people’s desire to connect with or be associated with famous figures.

“Scammers create fake profiles, often using stolen or manipulated images, and then engage with unsuspecting individuals, often promising exclusive opportunities or seeking financial assistance.”

AI-driven deception

Bolhuis said scammers are increasingly using artificial intelligence (AI) tools and techniques to enhance their deception.

He said this has further complicated the fight against these scams.

“They can now alter existing videos of celebrities, making it appear as if the celebrity is speaking directly to the victim.

“This is achieved through readily available AI tools that can convincingly mimic the celebrity’s voice, making it even more difficult for unsuspecting individuals to discern the authenticity of the interaction.”

How to protect yourself

To avoid being scammed, Mike Bolhuis suggests taking simple precautions, including checking if a social media account is real by looking for the blue verification tick.