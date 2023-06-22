Scammers now using Ramaphosa’s name to exploit victims

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

South Africans are being warned that scammers are employing deceptive tactics to trap unsuspecting residents, by disguising their malicious activities as job opportunities while fraudulently using the name of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The presidency has issued a stern warning regarding these scam messages, cautioning citizens about the falsified association with the president and his office.

The Presidency warned that President Ramaphosa does not solicit funds, endorse payments, or facilitate contracts between third parties through various communication channels such as websites, advertisements, social media, emails, letters, texts or phone conversations.

Do not engage

“Individuals who have received such communications are urged to immediately cease all contact with the scammers. Furthermore, if any funds have been sent, law enforcement should be contacted without delay,” the Office of the President said.

Meanwhile, Stats SA also became aware of fraudulent activities targeting job seekers. “An illegitimate website has emerged, deceitfully inviting individuals to apply for positions within the organisation,” Stats SA said.

No jobs advertised at the moment

But Stats SA confirmed that its human resources (HR) database is not accessible for applications at the moment, and no job vacancies are being advertised currently.

“To maintain transparency and legitimacy in its recruitment processes, Stats SA employs two distinct platforms. The HR database serves for short-term contract positions, while the e-Recruitment platform is utilised for permanent positions,” it explained.

South Africans are urged to remain vigilant and cautious when encountering job offers or messages invoking high-profile figures.

Earlier this year, South Africans were warned about scammers posing as eThekwini municipality workers in order to gain access to residents’ homes.

According to reports, the scammers saw the municipality’s rolling out of smart metres to homes as the opportunity to con residents.

The Witness reported that when eThekwini first started the smart metres project last year, they issued a statement warning residents to be cautious as reports revealed that criminals are posing as municipal employees and contract staff.

“We are aware of possible imposters during this time, which is why we advise customers to check thoroughly,” the municipality had said. eThekwini advised customers to check for an identification card from the person claiming to be a municipal worker that has their name, surname, photo, service number and they must be wearing blue overalls.

Additional reporting by Khethukuthula Xulu