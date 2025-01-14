‘We are not sleeping tonight’: Julius Malema salutes son Ratanang for acing matric

Julius Malema beams with pride as the EFF leader's eldest son, Ratanang, signs off on his school career with a bachelor's pass.

Proud father and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema headed to Instagram on Tuesday morning to congratulate his eldest son, Mushavi Ratanang Malema, on his matric results.

The 18-year-old Ratanang – who shares his father’s passion for DJing – sailed through his matric year with a bachelor’s pass.

An overjoyed Malema shared a photo of his son on his Instagram Stories, hinting at an evening of non-stop celebrations in the post’s caption:

“Look at this excellent bachelor’s degree [sic]. We are right in the thick of things. We are not sleeping tonight. Congratulations, my boy.”

St David’s Marist Inanda: 100% matric pass rate

Ratanang matriculated from the posh private Catholic boys’ school St David’s Marist Inanda, in Johannesburg.

The private school achieved a 100% matric pass rate, with 99% of the pupils earning themselves a “bachelor’s degree pass”.

According to the school’s fee structure, Malema roughly forked out a total of R170 000, or R16 000 per month, for his son’s matric year.

‘No public school for my son’

Back in 2014, when Ratanang was only eight, Malema was quoted as saying by TimesLIVE that he will continue to send his son to private school unless a law was passed compelling public representatives to use public facilities.

“We want schools and hospitals to be upgraded… they will never be of quality if MPs are not using them,” he said at the time.

“Why must I subject my child to poor education when people who are in power don’t do it?”

Julius Malema and sons

Ratanang is the firstborn son of the 43-year-old politician and his former partner Maropeng Ramohlale.

Malema has two other sons – Munzhedzi (eight) and Kopano (six) – with wife Mantwa Matlala whom he married in 2014.

EFF leader calls son Ratanang his ‘inpsiration’

Ratanang – or “Rati” – turned 18 on 14 October last year, with Malema stating in his Instagram birthday post that his eldest son motivates him to keep going in difficult times.

“Whenever I felt like giving up, I looked at you and my grandmother and found the strength to keep going. You’re my inspiration, along with your brothers and the mother of the boys.

“Keep up the discipline and respect. Always greet everyone in the room regardless of age or social standing. I love you, and good luck with your exams.”

Class of 2024: Record matric pass rate

The EFF leader is of course not the only proud parent celebrating their children’s hard work and determination to make a success of their matric year.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) achieved a stellar 98.47% pass rate – the highest in the past five years. In 2023, it achieved a 98.46% pass rate.

Compared to Public schools boasted a record national pass rate of 87.3%, which is the country’s highest since the dawn of democracy. The pass rate in 2023 stood at 82.9%.

