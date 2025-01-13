Matric results: IEB students relieved and grateful

Helpmekaar Kollege shines with a 100% pass rate and 826 distinctions, marking a milestone in the 2024 IEB matric results

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) students said they were relieved after receiving their matric results on Monday afternoon.

The Independent Examinations Board (IEB) has achieved an overall pass rate of 98.47% in the 2024 matric examinations.

Helpmekaar Kollege were among those who wrote the IEB, achieving a 100 % pass rate.

Helpmekaar matrics produced 826 distinctions, or an average of 3.53 distinctions per learner.

‘Relieved and grateful’ says matrics

Speaking to The Citizen, the top four students said they were relieved and grateful to receive their marks.

“When we opened our envelopes, we saw that we got congratulated for our work and all those hours during the year,” said Elanze Kuhn.

They further mentioned that they faced challenges like year-end fatigue.

“We just [kept] writing exams after exams, it comes to a point where you are literally exhausted, and you don’t know how to keep going any more,” said Henri Britz.

Top students

Adriaan Mostert achieved 11 distinctions with three students: Henri Britz, Elanze Kuhn and Nelius van Graan receiving 10 distinctions.

Furthermore, the school’s principal Martin Botha shared her emotions on the group’s passing.

“As the new principal of Helpmekaar College, I am extremely proud of this group’s matric results and extremely excited for 2025,” he said.

IEB students get 98.47% pass rate

In the last five years, this is the highest pass rate ever noted.

Compared to 88.59% in 2023, 89.37% of learners from the Class of 2024 will be able to enrol in degree programs, while 7.56% were eligible to enrol in diploma programs.

Compared to 1.57% in 2023, 1.53% of IEB test takers were accepted to study at the Higher Certificate level. A certificate of endorsement was obtained by 0.02%.

Results should be available to all IEB students starting at around 3:30 p.m. on Monday, January 13.

