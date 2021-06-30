WATCH: Kevin Federline wants Britney Spears ‘happy and healthy’

Pop star Britney Spears’ conservatorship battle is receiving additional help from an unlikely ally, ex-husband Kevin Federline.
There has been growing momentum in support of Spears “freedom” after she broke her silence in a public court hearing. She revealed disturbing facts of her living reality due to the conservatorship, such as being denied the right to marry her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, or even have children with him.
Federline and Spears had a tumultuous marriage that lasted three years from 2004 to 2007. In a statement Federline said for the sake of their kids, “the best thing would be for their mom to be healthy and happy, and if either of those things aren’t true, it doesn’t provide for the best setting for custody to be exercised,” E! Online reported.
The former dancer and rapper said he “respects Britney and only hopes the best for her because when the best for her is achieved, it’s the best for their kids. The kids love their mother and he wants there to be a healthy and strong relationship.”
The former couple have two children together, sons Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. Britney described her conservatorship as abusive. It was instituted in 2008 because of her spiraling behaviour during those years. Her father is still in control of her finances and personal affairs. She requested her conservatorship team be jailed for all they had put her through over the years.
“I want to be able to get married and have a baby. I have an IUD inside of myself so that I don’t get pregnant. My team doesn’t want me to have any more children,” she said.
Last week Spears apologised to her fans for appearing to be okay when she wasn’t.
“No matter how shitty a day was when I was younger … for the sake of me and my siblings, she always pretended like everything was ok. I’m bringing this to peoples attention because I don’t want people to think my life is perfect because IT’S DEFINITELY NOT AT ALL,” she said.