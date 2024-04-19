Mthunzi Mdwaba UIF contract set aside, told to halt defamation claims against Thulas Nxesi.

Labour minister Thulas Nxesi has scored a court victory over controversial contract.

Minister of Employment and Labor Thulas Nxesi. Picture: Gallo Images/Beeld/Deaan Vivier

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has set aside businessman Mthunzi Mdwaba’s controversial R5-billion contract with the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), declaring it unlawful.

Acting Judge Japie Maritzaritz also ordered Mdwaba to stop defamatory claims against employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates.