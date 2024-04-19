Senzo Meyiwa murder suspect thought case was ‘dead’ before DNA sample was taken

Accused three, Mthobisi Mncube, was detained at the Johannesburg prison in 2020.

Three of five accused men in the Senzo Mayiwa murder trial speak to their various legal representatives while sitting in the dock at Pretoria High Court on July 17, 2023 in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Gallo Images/Phill Magakoe

A police officer says one of the men accused of killing Senzo Meyiwa was surprised that the case had been revived years after the former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper’s murder.

On Friday, a police officer took the witness stand in the murder trial taking place at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Sergeant Papi Tsie, who currently works for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) also known as Hawks, testified in relation to the buccal swabs taken from the accused, Mthobisi Mncube and Mthokoziseni Maphisa.

DNA sample

In his evidence-in-chief, Tsie told the court that he received a call from investigating officer, Brigadier Bongani Gininda on 30 June 2020, in order to take Mncube’s DNA sample.

Mncube was detained at the Johannesburg prison at the time.

Upon his arrival, Tsie met with Gininda and Sergeant Bathobakae Mogola before proceeding to book out Mncube out of his prison cell.

The police officer testified that Mncube made surprising remarks in IsiZulu as Mogola filled him in on the details of the Meyiwa murder case.

“I called the investigating officer while I was sitting with the suspect to say please give me the case number so I can write it down. While she read out the case to me, it came to both our surprise that Mr Mncube said ‘it’s this case again. I thought this case was dead, but it’s coming back’,” the witness said.

ALSO READ: ‘Phones were in police custody’ – Senzo Meyiwa murder accused dismisses gun photo

Tsie said he asked Mncube if he knew anything about the case, but the suspect decided to keep quiet.

He then swabbed the accused inside his mouth. This was done five times on the left side and five times on the right.

“I managed to get his signature and fingerprint to show that he acknowledged that we can take his DNA freely without any threat or prejudice.”

The officer indicated that he handed over the forensic kit to Mogola upon completion.

“After taking the swab, I had to seal it in front of the suspect and he was happy that there was no contamination. It was now sealed in a forensic bag.”

Watch the trial below:

Tsie took Maphisa’s DNA sample at Leeuwkop Prison on 7 July 2020.

“We were taken to the office of the head of the prison. We introduced ourselves to Maphisa and gave him reasons why we were there.

“He did not make any comment and then I had to start with the process of taking DNA.”

READ MORE: Meyiwa murder trial: Ballistic expert to highlight evidence in May

The witness pointed out that Maphisa was slightly confused.

“He was thinking that I’m there to charge on a [case] he knows nothing about. That’s what he emphasised to me, but I told him I am collecting DNA for a reference database.

“He gave me consent to proceed with taking the DNA. He was not threatened and he was not intimidated.”

Five suspects on trial

Meyiwa was shot and killed while visiting Kelly Khumalo at her mother’s residence in Vosloorus, Gauteng, on 26 October 2014.

According to the confession statements of two suspects, Khumalo ordered the hit on Meyiwa.

Mncube, Maphisa, Bongani Ntanzi, Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya and Fisokuhle Ntuli are on trial for the footballer’s murder.

All five men have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, armed robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and the illegal possession of ammunition.

NOW READ: Meyiwa murder trial: ‘It cannot be proven accused was in Gauteng on day Senzo was killed’