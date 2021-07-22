Lerato Maimela

Olympic champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have taken to social media to announce that they are expecting their second child.

The couple posted the same picture on their separate social media pages showing Violet wrapped in a traditional long skirt, with a matching tube top and head wrap.

Her baby bump is exposed in the picture, and she is standing beside Caster while their first daughter Oratile is tugging at a baby’s vest which has “coming soon” written on it.

Both Caster and Violet’s posts are captioned: “Ten little fingers, ten little toes. With love and grace, our family grows. This precious soul that God decided to bless us with. We all can’t wait to meet YOU!”

The couple recently celebrated their daughter Oratile’s second birthday.

Caster posted a picture of Ora in a pink tutu outfit with a pink photoshoot setting, where Ora was looking away from the camera and focusing on the balloons that she was holding.

“Today marks her 2nd birthday let this day be one to be remembered,” she said in her caption.

The Olympic champion will not be taking part in the 2021 Olympic Games taking place in Tokyo this month as she, unfortunately, failed in her second attempt to qualify for the 5 000 metres at the Sparkassen Gala in Germany on 19 June.

Semenya is also in the process of challenging a ruling which requires her to artificially lower her testosterone to be able to compete in the 400 meters, 800 meters and 1,500 meters events.

She refused to take the hormone suppressors and took the matter forward to the European Court of Human Rights.

