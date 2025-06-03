Skin self-care during pregnancy

Many women forfeit a healthy measure of self-care during pregnancy.

There is nothing more beautiful than a pregnant woman.

It is the process of creation; it is the joy of giving life to a new generation and a future that is changing forever.

But despite concerns, many women forfeit a healthy measure of self-care during pregnancy.

TLC for our largest and most visible organ, the skin, may often be set aside until post-partum, when having to deal with stretch marks and other challenges may incur an opportunity cost when it comes to self-confidence and comfort.

But, suggested biomedical scientist and skincare formulator Dr Judey Pretorius, self-care comes with a host of caveats. Many of the products linked to everyday skin care and aiding body care can be harmful.

Dr Pretorius said she started taking a closer look at skincare ingredients when she went through her own pregnancy at a somewhat later stage in life.

“I had to use IVF,” she said. “And when the first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, I started looking for possible causes by a process of elimination. One of the things that came up during her process was the use of topical products with harmful ingredients,” she said.

Take care which products you use

Dr Pretorius pointed out that many conventional skincare products contain substances that can be absorbed into the bloodstream.

“Retinol, for instance, is a form of vitamin A that has been linked to foetal abnormalities,” she said. “Salicylic acid is another common ingredient that is not advised during pregnancy. It is found in many cleansers and body washes. Then there is caffeine, which appears in stretch mark products and even some shampoos.”

While you may be avoiding coffee during pregnancy, the caffeine may still be absorbed via other means.

Preservatives like parabens and phenoxyethanol are also on the list.

“Women need to check what is in the products they are using,” she said. “Not all skincare is safe for pregnancy.”

And there are many challenges women face.

“Pregnancy is a time of immense hormonal upheaval,” said Dr Pretorius. “Increased levels of oestrogen, progesterone can lead to everything from radiant skin to frustrating breakouts, heightened sensitivity, and melasma which is also known as the mask of pregnancy.”

How the body protects the fetus

Melasma comprises darker patches that appear across the face and neck, and in many cases a visible brown line forms across the tummy. It is called the Linea nigra and is linked to increased melanin production during pregnancy.

“It is the body’s way of protecting the fetus,” said Dr Pretorius. “But it leaves behind uneven pigmentation that many women struggle with long after giving birth.”

Fluctuations in hormone levels can also cause breakouts. “The rise in progesterone leads to increased sebum production,” she said.

“That creates oiliness on the face, chest and back and often results in acne, particularly from the second trimester onwards.”

Then there is what she called pregnancy dermatitis.

“It is an itchy rash that often appears over the abdomen, where the skin is stretching,” she said. “It is inflamed, sore and uncomfortable, but in most cases, it disappears after birth.”

Stretch don’t only appear on the tummy

Stretch do not only appear on the stomach area.

“You will often find them on the upper arms, buttocks and thighs as well,” she said.

“Keeping the skin hydrated during pregnancy is very important. Use oil-based creams or tissue oils after bathing to help maintain elasticity of your skin and reduce the impact of nine months of stretch.”

Dr Pretorius said that hair loss after birth, in the weeks after delivery, could see many women lose a lot of hair.

“It is because the body is adjusting to hormonal changes and the physical impact of giving birth,” she said. Nipple and areola sensitivity also becomes an issue during breastfeeding.

“Some women even experience cracked or bleeding skin in those areas,” she said. “A calming and safe ointment can make a big difference.”

Dr Pretorius recommended gentle cleansers without sulphates, non-fragranced products, and moisturisers that support the skin barrier.

“Ingredients like hyaluronic acid and ceramides are safe and help to keep the skin resilient,” she said. “For breakouts, azelaic acid and niacinamide are good alternatives.”

Sun protection is non-negotiable. “Pigmentation will worsen with sun exposure,” she said. “A physical sunscreen containing zinc oxide or titanium dioxide is best.”

“There is no single solution for pregnancy skin,” she said.

“Each person will have a different experience but knowing what to look for and what to avoid can make the journey easier. Skincare should be part of pre and postnatal care, not something to figure out later.”

