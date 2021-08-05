WATCH: Nomzamo Mbatha inspires little boys from her neighbourhood

Kaunda Selisho

Actress Nomzamo Mbatha recently shared an adorable video taken during a recent visit to KwaMashu, neighbourhood that she grew up in.



Mbatha begins the video by jokingly saying “nizo boshwa!” (you will get arrested).



She then asks the children where they got the trolley that they were playing with, as her car pulls up next to them. They approach the car to answer her, when one of the boys realises who she is.



“Haibo, ngu Nomzamo Mbatha!” says one of the boys in shock before telling her that he had watched Coming 2 America, the film that Mbatha recently starred in alongside comedy legends Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.

Another one of the children then asks her how much she bought her car for because he wants to buy it when he grows up.



“Oh, this is small change,” he jokes before telling him that it costs R1.5 million.



The little boy is then left speechless by the exchange.

Watch the video below:

Mbatha’s followers took to her comments to share just how much they loved seeing the exchange.

“Forget the trolley! This is just beautiful Nomzamo,” said the star of Mzansi Magic’s Becoming, Yaya Mavundla.



“Ncaaah so sweet man,” added Mafikizolo’s Nhlanhla Nciza.

“…what a beautiful moment,” added Melanie Bala while Dr Sivuyile Madikana said: “That last kid asked a relevant question.”

This moment comes shortly after the film star posted a touching tribute to a woman she says “occupied the most tender part of my heart” – her aunt.

Sowetan reported that Mbatha often took her aunt on trips, with the most recent stop being in Istanbul, Turkey.

Over the years, Mbatha has lost her sister, mother and aunt, among other family members and has been open with her followers about how the grief affects her.

