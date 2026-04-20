AMVCA 2026: Nomzamo Mbatha and Bovi take over from IK Osakioduwa

Award-winning humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha and Nigerian comedy titan Bovi Ugboma are set to co-host the 12th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA) in Lagos in May.

Award-winning actor, producer and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha has officially been announced as the co-host of the 12th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA). She will host the show alongside top Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi Ugboma.

On 9 May, the pair will grace the stage at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

According to several Nigerian news outlets, the announcement marks a significant changing of the guard at Africa’s most celebrated film and television awards ceremony.

Encomium reports that the pair takes over from broadcasting legend IK Osakioduwa, who was the face of the AMVCAs for a decade.

“The AMVCA stage is one of the biggest in Africa, and I don’t take that lightly. I want to bring the energy, the laughs, and the magic that this night deserves. African storytelling is at an all-time high, and it’s an honour to be the one holding the mic while we celebrate the best of it,” said the comedian in a statement sent to the publication.

2026 AMVCA nominees

The nominees for the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards were announced on Sunday, 29 March.

There are 32 categories, 18 of which will be decided by a jury, while 11 will be public-voted, and three special recognition awards.

Voting for the public categories is open at www.africamagic.tv/amvca and closes on 26 April.

South African producers Graeme Swanepoel and Jemma Ford are nominated in two AMVCA categories for Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa; the full list of nominees can be viewed on the DStv website.