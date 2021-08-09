Musicians Mpura and Killer Kau have died

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The South African music industry is in shock following news that Killer Kau, real name real name Sakhile Hlatshwayo, and Mpura have passed on.

According to reports, the two were involved in a fatal car crash on their way to a gig in Rustenburg.

While reports initially falsely claimed musician Kabza De Small had also passed on, the musician took to social media to clarify he was still alive.

Am alive guys. Relex — Kabza DE_Small (@KabzaDE_SmallZ) August 9, 2021

Condolences have been pouring in since the passing of the Umsebenzi Wethu and Tholukuthi Hey hit makers.

Musician Riky Rick wrote: “Rest In Peace our @mpura_mpura ???????? You were the happiest person in every room, your spirit was what we needed in our lives, selfless, humble and loving. Love you so much my brother. Thank you for everything you did while you were still here. Gonna miss you so much bro. I’m sorry your journey had to end like this. Condolences to the family and the friends, we loved you so much bro. Lala Kahle.”

“Becoming a legend at a young age is hard but @killerkau_rsa carried the weight on his shoulders. He never stopped. Never changed. Loved by all of us. Just this Friday we planned to shoot something together with @mpura_mpura , my heart is broken boy. I’m sorry my dawg. Love you so much. Rest Easy king. We won’t forget you.”