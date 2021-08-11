More than ‘Friends’: Are Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?

Lerato Maimela

Actors Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer seem to no longer be on their prominent “break”, with reports revealing that the two Friends stars are dating in real life.

This follows after the two confessed their secret feelings for one another during the highly anticipated and heartwarming Friends: The Reunion special, which aired in May 2021.

“We were both crushing hard on each other, but it was like two ships passing. One of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary,” revealed Schwimmer on the reunion special.

On the hit television series, the characters Ross Geller and Rachel Green first meet when Rachel becomes friends with Ross’s sister, Monica, at the same school they all attended.

Although nothing ever happened between the two characters in their teenage years, Ross reveals later in the show that he has had feelings for Rachel since the ninth grade.

Years later, Rachel is reunited with Ross and Monica, and their tight-knit friendship circle begins. Ross and Rachel eventually began to have an on-screen connection and developed feelings for each other, and after dating for the first time, their relationship was on and off for years.

“After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they’d always have to burry was still there. They began texting immediately after filming, and just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA,” said a source talking to Closer.

Schwimmer recently took to social media to post a picture of himself wearing a T-shirt from the Friends merch collection that featured a sketched out silhouette of the on-screen couple, and he even tagged Jen on his post.

Aniston responded to his post by also promoting the branded merch and captioning her post, “for the record…we were SO not on a break”.